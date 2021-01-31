New York City Could Get Up to 22 Inches of Snow by Tuesday

Photo: National Weather Service

After a December Nor’easter brought more snow to New York City than the last two years combined, a storm impacting the region from Sunday through Tuesday could bring close to two feet to the city, according to the National Weather Service. While the system already dropped up to half-a-foot of snow in the Midwest by early Sunday, northeastern Pennsylvania and the tri-state area are expected to receive the brunt of the snowfall. If the forecast holds, the storm will bring more than a foot to the city for the first time since January 2016, when a record 27.5 inches fell in Central Park in a single day. Below is everything we know about the snowfall, which began on Sunday night.

What is the current forecast?

Early flurries began around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and according to National Weather Service meteorologist David Stark, 6 inches of snow could be on the ground ahead of Monday morning rush hour. By Monday afternoon, Stark anticipates that “the city could see 2 or 3 or 4 inches per hour.” Snowfall is expected to continue until Tuesday, when the storm will move into upstate New York and New England.

New snow forecast: 18"- 24" for NYC, NE NJ, Lower Hudson Valley, much of Nassau, & portions of SW CT. Lesser amounts as you head E due to warm air aloft & at the surface, changing snow to wintry mix of rain, snow, & sleet. A changeover to all rain is likely for Twin Forks of LI pic.twitter.com/ZvJHUMeHp4 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 31, 2021

Here is an event summary on the storm that will impact the tri-state. You can view the entire briefing here:https://t.co/9on8gxo5S0#NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/S35omUuYH5 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 1, 2021

How will the storm impact city services?

“Make alternative plans for Monday right now,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday, announcing the closure of in-person learning on Monday. Alas, classes will continue online.

De Blasio added that “residents should know that they will not see blacktop immediately at all on Monday,” and suggested that New Yorkers avoid driving and taking mass transit unless absolutely necessary. Alternate-side parking will be suspended, and restaurants with outdoor street dining will be closed. According to MTA chief operating officer Mario Peloquin, above-ground subway service could be suspended if the storm makes it dangerous to operate on elevated tracks. On Sunday, the Department of Sanitation had 2,000 workers scheduled to work through the night to prepare for the snowfall.

How will the storm impact pandemic measures?

Vaccination appointments for Monday have already been canceled, and patients will be contacted about rescheduling by text or email. Coronavirus testing will continue at hospitals in the city, but mobile sites will be suspended on Monday and will have delayed openings on Tuesday.