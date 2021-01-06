Photos: A Day of Anarchy at the Capitol

A protester hangs from the balcony in the Senate Chamber.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
On Wednesday afternoon, a mob of Trump supporters overpowered police and breached the Capitol building. They had their run of the place — vandalizing property, camping out in lawmakers’ offices and, incredibly, making themselves at home in the chambers of the House and Senate. Photo after photo captured a surreal scene of anarchy, menace, and disarray. Here are the most eye-opening pictures so far.
An image of President Trump appears on video screens before his speech to supporters from the Ellipse at the White House.
Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
Trump supporters flock to the National Mall by the tens of thousands to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.
Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images
A gallows put up by Trump supporters.
Photo: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP
Protestors climb onto the Capitol in Washington.
Photo: JASON ANDREW/JASON ANDREW/The New York Times/
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they attempt to storm the U.S. Capitol Building.
Photo: JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
Photo: Stephanie Keith/REUTERS
Trump supporters enter the U.S. Capitol as tear gas fills the corridor.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
The mob inside the Capitol.
Photo: Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Capitol police officers take positions as protestors enter the building.
Photo: POOL New/REUTERS
A supporter holds a Trump flag inside the U.S. Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
A Trump supporter attacks the door of the U.S. Capitol Building.
Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images
A Trump supporter inside the Rotunda.
Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images
A Trump supporter with a Confederate flag inside the U.S. Capitol.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
U.S. Capitol Police try to hold back the mob outside the east doors to the House side of the U.S. Capitol.
Photo: Andrew Harnik/AP
U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door vandalized in the House Chamber.
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Members of Congress run for cover.
Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Image
Rep. Lou Correa and other members take cover.
Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images
A Trump supporter yells inside the Senate Chamber.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
A Trump supporter sits in the Senate Chamber.
Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images
A note left by a Trump supporter who broke into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
A Trump supporter with his foot on the desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
An explosion caused by a police munition outside the Capitol.
Photo: Leah Millis/REUTERS
