Photos: A Day of Anarchy at the Capitol

Though Baraitser denied a request to extradite Assange to the U.S. earlier this week, he’ll stay in a London prison for now

A British judge on Wednesday denied bail to WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange, ordering him to remain in a high-security prison while U.K. courts decide whether he will be sent to the United States to face espionage charges.





District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said Assange must remain in prison while the courts consider an appeal by U.S. authorities against her decision not to extradite him.





The judge said Assange “has an incentive to abscond” and there is a good chance he would fail to return to court if freed.