Read Melania Trump’s Letter About the Capitol Riot

We need to come together and stop writing negative stories about Melania Trump. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Since Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol by a mob loyal to her husband, First Lady Melania Trump had been silent.

On Monday morning, she released a letter that addresses the event in somewhat elliptical fashion, while also taking issue with the way she has been characterized in the media. In the note, which also covers America’s response to COVID-19, she notably offers condolences to the four members of the mob who died before the two Capitol police officers who perished in Wednesday’s aftermath. And while she condemns political violence (without specifying that her family has any part in inspiring such violence) and urges Americans to come together, she first takes issue with certain media characterizations of her (the provenance of this coverage is very much unclear). She writes: “I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me – from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda.”

Read the whole thing below: