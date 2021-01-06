Senator Josh Hawley, who is leading the effort to challenge electoral votes. Photo: Getty Images

Midday on January 6, in a process laid out in the 12th Amendment and the Electoral Count Act of 1887, Congress will meet in a joint session to count electoral votes from the 2020 presidential election and officially confirm a winner. As usual, the final outcome is certain: Joe Biden won 306 electoral votes, 36 more than the minimum necessary. But this year, the journey could be a wild one. A sizable number of Republicans plan to object to the results, triggering votes in both chambers. This effort is sure to fail, but it will give these Republicans an opportunity to air baseless allegations of voter fraud and prove their fealty to Donald Trump. Below, we’ll follow all the drama as it unfolds.

Updates appear in reverse chronological order.

We may be in for a long day (or days)

Republicans in both the Senate and the House are expected to take full advantage of opportunities to challenge Biden’s electoral votes in up to six close states he won. Whenever at least one House member and one senator objects to a given state’s announced electoral votes, the joint session is suspended, and the two Houses separately hold debates over each challenge (with a limit on five minutes for speeches by any one member, up to a total of two hours for any one challenge) and then vote it up or down (see Intelligencer’s explainer on this entire process). Only when both Houses have upheld a challenge to the announced electoral votes are they discarded or replaced.

While there is no chance Trump and his allies will succeed in overturning Biden’s win overall or in any state (all his wins were certified by the states involved prior to the Safe Harbor Deadline the Electoral Count Act created to bind Congress to the certified results), there is a bit of suspense about the role Vice President Mike Pence will assign to himself. In the past vice presidents, who preside over the joint session, have simply opened certificates from the states and either read them or handed them to tellers to read and tabulate. In one case (in 1960) a state (Hawaii) sent in two certificates of two different slates of electors after a late court-ordered recount, and Vice President Richard Nixon chose (after asking if there were any objections) the later slate, which happened to be for his own opponent. Other than that vice presidents have served in a strictly administrative role. But Trump and some of his allies have argued Pence has the power to reject electors he considers illegitimate. If that were to happen, the challenge process described above would be deployed by Democrats (with significant Republican support) to overrule Pence.

The length of the joint session will depend on how many challenges there are; it could go well into the night or a second day if there are more than a few, given the required debate opportunity and the mechanics of shifting back and forth from joint sessions to separate sessions.

There appears to be some tension between Trump and Pence regarding Wednesday’s plan

On Tuesday night, the New York Times reported that Vice-President Mike Pence informed President Trump that he does not believe he actually has the power to block the election certification process — a belief that is grounded in fact. However, Penc reportedly also “indicated to the president that he would keep studying the issue up until the final hours before the joint session of Congress begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday.”

Shortly after the report was published, the White House published a statement denying Pence’s alleged doubt of the Republican stunt. “He never said that,” the statement read. “The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act.”