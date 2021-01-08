Trump Supporters Harass Lindsey Graham at Airport

A tough start to the weekend. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

A cohort of Trump supporters berated Senator Lindsey Graham at Reagan National Airport Friday for breaking with President Trump during this week’s chaotic certification of the Electoral College vote. Graham was initially among the GOP senators who planned to vote against the certification of Joe Biden’s victory, but he jumped ship after a mob, incited by the president, violently stormed the Capitol during Wednesday’s proceedings. The South Carolina Republican and longtime Trump ally was harassed by the angry group of loyalists, who were likely on their way home from Washington, as he passed through the airport terminal. Some in the group chanted “traitor” in videos of the confrontation shared on Twitter.

“It’s going to be like this forever, wherever you go, for the rest of your life... audit our vote you piece of shit.”



Trump supporters continue to harass Sen. Graham at Reagan airport this morning — horrifying new reality in our countrypic.twitter.com/9SBZzgJqZW — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) January 8, 2021

A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021

Earlier this week, Senator Mitt Romney, an outspoken critic of the president, was confronted in similar fashion by Trump supporters at Salt Lake City’s airport and again during his flight to Washington.