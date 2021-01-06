U.S. Congress Under Attack, Trump Supporters Enter Capitol Building

Supporters of President Donald Trump flock to the National Mall by the tens of thousands for a rally on January 6. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The United States Congress is under attack by supporters of Donald Trump who have gained entry to the building and forced the Senate into recess, according to eyewitnesses and reporters — a violent crescendo to Trump’s coup attempt. Protesters are on the floor of the Senate and are trying to break into the House chamber.

They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

The attack came while Congress voted to certify Joe Biden’s election as president. The certification vote was halted and the Senate went into recess. Members of Congress have reportedly been told to put on gas masks and hide under their seats. Reporters inside say the protesters are moving freely about the Capitol, waiving Confederate flags and Trump banners. Police tried in vain to repel the attackers with batons, pepper spray, and tear gas but apparently failed.

A dense group of protestors has shattered the windows of the Capitol. We can hear roaring chants of “USA” outside. pic.twitter.com/ky1vsckY2P — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 6, 2021

Some sort of gas has been set off. I’m not sure by whom. Police seem to be trying to deescalate and talk to them. pic.twitter.com/CwB2PYdTMj — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Protesters are on the third floor of the Senate, walking door to door, shouting “Where the fuck are they?”



They’re in the gallery pic.twitter.com/3v4XsPWl5o — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Congressional staffers are being forced to figure out emergency evacuation strategies and escape routes for members on their own, with no communication with the Capitol Police, according to a Hill staffer on lockdown in Longworth right now. “WHERE THE FUCK ARE CAPITOL POLICE?” — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) January 6, 2021

Trump did not ask protesters to leave, in a tweet that came more than an hour after his supporters stormed the capitol.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

Nearby office buildings, including one for the House, were ordered to be evacuated. Police in the Cannon House Building were “going door to door yelling at people to evacuate” in the words of a Politico reporter, and staffers were reportedly being evacuated through underground tunnels. Axios’ Alayna Treene reported that Senate staff told journalists in the event that protesters entered the building, they would take sanctuary inside the Senate chamber itself.

The day began with an angry, rambling speech by Trump on the White House grounds, in front of throngs of supporters, where he demanded Vice-President Mike Pence, who presides over the certification vote, block electors for Biden. Pence refused, but a large swath of Republicans in Congress voted to challenge the electors in a bid to appease Trump.

This is a developing story.