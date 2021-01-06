Watch Giuliani Demand ‘Trial by Combat’ to Settle the Election

President Donald Trump and his supporters gathered at the “Save America” rally in Washington D.C. on Wednesday to protest the election results they claim, without evidence, was stolen. The demonstration was timed to coincide with the formal electoral vote count in Congress scheduled for Wednesday afternoon. Among the speakers addressing the raucous crowd was Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney and face of his failed legal effort to challenge the election results in court. The former New York mayor walked on stage to “Macho Man” before calling on Trump supporters to settle the dispute over the election via “trial by combat.” Giuliani then assured the thousands of protesters that he was “willing to stake my reputation,” on the existence of election-altering fraud at play, ignoring the fact that such unfounded claims have repeatedly been laughed out of court. “And if we are wrong we will be made fools of,” Giuliani continued, as if that ship had not already sailed. Watch his full speech here: