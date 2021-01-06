WATCH: Mitch McConnell Give Speech Opposing Effort to Overturn Election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell before for the Electoral College vote certification for President-elect Joe Biden, during a joint session of Congress to count the electoral votes for President at the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an impassioned speech against overturning President Trump’s election defeat during a joint session of Congress on Wednesday. He made his remarks from the Senate floor at the start of debate over the pro-forma certification of Joe Biden’s victory, and attacked fellow Republican lawmakers who are seeking to prevent that on the grounds of baseless allegations of voter fraud. “If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side our democracy would enter a death spiral. We’d never see the whole nation accept the election again,” argued McConnell.

“We cannot simply declare ourselves a national board of election on steroids,” he said.

“I believe protecting our constitutional order requires respecting the limits of our own power. It would be unfair and wrong to disenfranchise American voters and overrule the courts and states on this extraordinary thin basis,” insisted McConnell. “I will vote to respect the people’s decision and defend our system of government as we know it.”

Watch his speech below:

Mitch McConnell: "Nothing before us proves illegality anywhere near the massive scale that would've tipped the entire election. Nor can public doubt alone justify a radical break when the doubt itself was incited without any evidence." pic.twitter.com/fAdJZ571Qs — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021