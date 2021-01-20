Watch President Trump Leave the White House for the Last Time

Thank you for a wonderful four years. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

On the last day of his presidency, Donald Trump smashed one final norm, choosing not to attend the inauguration of his successor (the first time that’s happened since 1869). Instead, he boarded Marine One along with Melania Trump shortly after 8 a.m. and headed to Joint Base Andrews before departing for Mar-a-Lago to begin his new, post-presidential life.

President Trump departs from the White House as president for the final time. pic.twitter.com/kcPbxMWjgR — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2021

There, he gave a short speech running down his greatest hits in a rather downbeat manner — far from the high-octane performances at his rallies, listing Space Force, a vaccine against the “China Virus,” tax cuts, and more as signature achievements to a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, including his family. Straying from the prepared remarks, he did not mention Joe Biden or Kamala Harris by name, but did manage to utter, “I wish the administration great luck and great success,” and predicted they would do well.

He repeatedly thanked his supporters, telling them, ominously, that “We’ll be back in some form.” And then, in an appropriate bit of weirdness, he capped off his speech, and presidency, with the immortal words “Have a good life, we’ll see you soon.”

"We will back in some form ... have a good life," says Trump, befor he's serenaded off the stage one last time as president by the thumping beat of "YMCA" pic.twitter.com/daAN2J23wO — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 20, 2021

The dulcet tones of YMCA blared from the speakers, followed by another Trump favorite, “My Way.” And with that, Trump was off to Florida.