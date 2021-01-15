Will We Get a Third Round of Stimulus Checks?

Checks could roll out quickly, or after a significant delay caused by Republican opposition. Photo: Jeff Fusco/Getty Images

During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the more notable, and broadly popular, congressional measures to offer relief to Americans and stimulus to the economy has been via direct payments to many millions of households. Despite nearly constant discussion of “stimulus checks” throughout the pandemic, Congress and the Trump administration only agreed on two. The first, offering $1,200 checks to adults earning roughly less than $75,000 a year (or $115,000 per year for heads of households), with an additional $500 for children, was enacted in March of 2020 via the CARES Act. The second check was for $600 for adults and another $600 for children, and was authorized by the omnibus appropriations and stimulus bill enacted at the end of December.

Why Is There Already a Third Stimulus Package?

There are two reasons we are already talking about another package of stimulus legislation, and another round of stimulus checks, so soon. Nearly all Democrats and even some Republicans thought the December legislation was inadequate in size and scope (there was not, for example, any aid to state and local governments, a major Democratic priority). Meanwhile, the pandemic is reaching frightening new levels, vaccine distribution needs a major boost, and the economy in January registered its first net job loss numbers since mid-summer.

Joe Biden has made it clear since before the election that he would favor a new and expanded stimulus package upon taking office. And that has particular significance in terms of direct stimulus payments. There was significant bipartisan support for making that second check $2,000 instead of $600. So the new Biden administration will try to “plus up” the second check to that level with a third $1,400 check.

What’s in the Biden American Rescue Plan?

As his first and top priority, Biden is offering a new stimulus package he’s calling the American Rescue Plan. Its centerpiece is the aforementioned third stimulus check. The $1,400-per-person payments would be made to adults, children, and for the first time, adult dependents. So, as Intelligencer’s Eric Levitz explains, “a single mother who cares for a child and a disabled sibling would receive a $4,200 check.” The eligibility standards will apparently be the same as those for the first and second stimulus checks.

But the $1.9 trillion proposal has many other elements as well, including $400 in federal supplemental unemployment insurance through September; a $15 minimum wage; $350 billion in aid to state and local governments; $170 billion for schools and universities; $25 billion in rental assistance (along with an extension of the 2020 eviction moratorium until September) and $5 billion for those threatened with homelessness; big increases in the child tax credit and the earned income tax credit; paid leave for 109 million Americans; $40 billion for child care; $50 billion for COVID-19 testing; and $20 billion for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

Who Supports Biden’s Plan and the Checks It Contains?

Nearly all congressional Democrats are expected to support Biden’s plan, or most of it, including the third checks, which simply raise the direct assistance to levels most Democrats supported all along. Republicans are another matter, and it’s unclear how they will handle it. Many conservatives, particularly in the Senate, only grudgingly supported the second package, and succeeded in holding down its price tag. The aid to state and local governments in the Biden plan is a particularly bright-red flag for a lot of Republicans. Some of the provisions will be denounced as extraneous to COVID-19 relief or stimulus, especially perennial progressive proposals like a minimum-wage increase and expanded federal involvement in child care.

As for the stimulus checks, Republican attitudes are not yet clearly formed. The freshly impeached and soon-to-depart Donald Trump was probably the most consistently enthusiastic Republican when it came to stimulus checks, followed closely by Senator Josh Hawley, whose influence has been diminished by his leading role in abetting Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results. Some Senate Republicans (and on one occasion, Democrat Joe Manchin) have complained that the first and second checks are insufficiently targeted to those in need.

The larger political dynamics are also unclear. Will Republicans want to negotiate with Biden and congressional Democrats on the American Rescue Plan, and will Biden and Democrats be willing to make concessions to get to the 60 votes necessary to pass a stimulus package once it is inevitably filibustered? Might Democrats try to pass the American Rescue Plan (perhaps combined with other high-priority legislation) as part of a budget-reconciliation bill which can be passed without Republican support? As these questions are answered, prospects for a third check will become clearer.

When Can We Expect Action on the Third Checks?

A lot depends on the vehicle chosen by Team Biden and congressional Democrats for enacting the American Rescue Plan, and whether it’s a bipartisan or mostly partisan endeavor. An “emergency stimulus” bill with rapidly negotiated Republican support could be enacted pretty quickly. If it’s going to take a budget-reconciliation bill, that could take a while. Should COVID-19 cases spiral even more than expected, or vaccines fail or get held up, or if the economy tanks, then bipartisan support for quick action could materialize overnight. One certain thing is that, unlike Donald Trump, Joe Biden will get the most he can secure from Congress and ratify a deal right away. With Democrats controlling both Houses of Congress, and Republicans somewhat back on their heels with their president impeached and facing trial, the odds for a third check before long are very good.