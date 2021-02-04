House to Vote on Denying Marjorie Taylor Greene Committee Assignments

Marjorie Taylor Greene is promising to use her “free time” to barnstorm around the country for her deranged causes. Photo: Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

After House Republicans refused to sanction their violence-embracing freshman colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene, House Democrats on Thursday pushed through a resolution to remove her from (or technically, fail to confirm her assignment to) the House Budget and House Education and Labor Committees. Ahead of the final vote, Greene made a floor speech in which she retracted some of her past outrages, ignored others, and lashed back at her enemies.

Her wording was not terribly repentant, reports the BBC:

“I was allowed to believe things that weren’t true,” she said. “And that is absolutely what I regret.”

But Mrs Greene stopped short of an apology, and cast blame on the media.

“The media is just as guilty as QAnon for promoting lies,” she said.

While retracting endorsements of the QAnon conspiracy theory and claims that 9/11 didn’t happen and school shootings were fake, Greene did not address past remarks urging the violent death of some of her now-colleagues, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, or her especially lurid notions about Jewish space lasers and wildfires. Guess that was just too much to be covered in one speech. But she did find time to play victim of “cancel culture.”

Her sorta-kinda mea culpa echoed what she reportedly said at a closed House Republican Conference session last night, when she earned a standing ovation from many of the attendees, as well as their apparent assent for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to oppose any attempt to remove her committee assignments. (He did offer to replace her two tentative committee assignments with one alternative position, a bait-and-switch Democrats did not accept.)

You can expect some of the Republicans who vote against sanctioning Greene to claim it was simply about preserving the exclusive right of House party leaders to control the committee assignments of their members. But since that right wasn’t exercised — as it was, in 2019, after former congressman Steve King made white-supremacist comments — it’s pretty clear the GOP just doesn’t want to mess with the Trumpiest person in their ranks at a time when memories of the Trump-inspired attack on the Capitol are fresh.

Despite her limited contrition before the House, Greene probably expressed her true feelings yesterday in remarks to the Washington Examiner about how she’d react to being denied committee assignments:

Fully expecting to lose her committee seats in a House vote tomorrow, Greene told us that she plans to use the free time to boost conservative 2022 candidates and former President Donald Trump’s next venture.

Greene’s Twitter account also showed her excitedly giving updates on the fundraising she’s done on the back of her supposed martyrdom.

Correction: A previous version of this post said the measure to strip Greene of her committee assignments had already passed. The House approved the rules for debate but has yet to hold the final vote. We regret the error.