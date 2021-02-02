Trump Lawyer Claiming Mass Election Fraud Is Under Investigation for Voter Fraud

Photo: Getty Images

In the rich tradition of Trump figures accusing other parties of something they may have done themselves, the attorney Lin Wood — who has spent much of the last three months falsely asserting mass evidence of election fraud — is now under investigation for voter fraud in Georgia.

The inquiry, reported on first by the Atlanta station WSB-TV and later confirmed by NBC News, is being conducted by Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger, whose office is determining if Wood was a legal resident of the state when he voted in November. Sources at the secretary of state’s office told WSB-TV that an email Wood sent to the news station on February 1 — in which he said that he had been “domiciled in South Carolina for several months after purchasing property in the state in April” — first tipped off Raffensperger.

The secretary of state’s office told NBC News that Georgia law dictates that “if a person removes to another state with the intention of making it such person’s residence, such person shall be considered to have lost such person’s residence in this state.”

It’s been a rough few weeks for the high-profile conspiracist and defamation lawyer who unsuccessfully sued to overturn the election results in several states flipped by President Biden. On January 6, hours before the Capitol riot, Wood tweeted that it was “time to fight for our freedom.” The next day, he was suspended, then permanently banned from Twitter. In late January, students at Mercer University, his alma mater, pushed to remove his name from a courtroom dedication. The Georgia State Bar requested that he undergo a mental-health evaluation in order to continue practicing law in his home state.

After news of the investigation broke, Wood reportedly called Raffensperger a “loser” who “is going to jail.”