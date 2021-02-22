MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Sued Over False Election Fraud Claims

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems is suing Mike Lindell, accusing the MyPillow CEO of defaming the company with his accusations of voter fraud, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal. The company is seeking more than $1.3 billion in damages.

In the complaint, Dominion alleged that Lindell is “well aware of the independent audits and paper-ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie,” yet he “sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows.”

Lindell told the Journal Monday that he was “very, very happy” when he learned about the lawsuit, saying “I have all the evidence on them … Now this will get disclosed faster, all the machine fraud and the attack on our country.”

The businessman and loyal supporter of former president Donald Trump continued pushing debunked conspiracy theories about fraud in the 2020 election, even after he was banned from Twitter and several major retailers stopped carrying his products. Dominion has mounted a robust legal defense against unsubstantiated claims that its voting machines were rigged in favor of Biden,, previously announcing defamation suits against attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell.

Nevertheless, Lindell continued to ramp up his accusations through Absolute Proof, a documentary about claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election that aired on One America News (OAN) early this month. The film was also published on YouTube but has since been removed for violating the company’s integrity policy.

OAN ran a lengthy disclaimer in front of the documentary, saying that Lindell “purchased the airtime for the broadcast of this program” and that he is “solely and exclusively responsible for its content.”

The network added, “In particular, OAN does not adopt or endorse any statements or opinions in this program regarding the following entities or people: US Dominion Inc. (and any related entities); Smartmatic USA Corp.; Brian Kemp; Brad Raffensperger; or Gabriel Sterling.” OAN has its own history of promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and notably began deleting some of its past articles as Dominion as the company began fighting these assertions in court.

Dominion is not the only company filing lawsuits over unverified claims of 2020 election fraud. Smartmatic, which works in election technology, is suing Fox News for more than $2.7 billion, alleging that the network defamed the company with its fraud accusations. The suit named Fox anchors Jeanine Pirro, Lou Dobbs, and Maria Bartiromo in addition to Powell and Giuliani.