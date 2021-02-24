Everything We Know About the Coronavirus Variant Spreading in New York City

Photo: Xinhua News Agency/Getty Images

A new COVID-19 strain is spreading at an alarming rate in New York City, according to two academic studies submitted this week. The research from teams at Caltech and Columbia, which has not yet been peer reviewed, suggests that the variant known as B.1.526 could dampen the effectiveness of some current vaccine candidates. Below is everything we know about the research, the mutation, and how it may affect the pandemic in New York almost one year after the city was first inundated by the coronavirus.

How common is the new strain at this point?

The variant known as B.1.526 began showing up in samples collected in New York City in November. To chart its rise, Caltech researchers scanned for mutations among hundreds of thousands of COVID genetic sequences in a database known as GISAID. By mid-February, the Caltech team found that B.1.526 cases had risen to 27 percent of viral sequences in the database. Columbia researchers, meanwhile, sequenced 1,142 samples from patients at the university’s hospital and found that 12 percent had a case with E484K, one of the two variants that makes up B.1.526.

Dr. David Ho, one of the Columbia researchers, noted that cases in Westchester, the Bronx, and Queens suggest that there is some level of community spread involved with the new variant. “It’s not a single outbreak,” he told the New York Times.

How could this strain impact vaccinations?

Researchers at Caltech and Columbia determined that the strains found in New York, like other COVID variants, feature mutations on the virus’s spike protein allowing it to penetrate into host cells and cause infections more effectively. B.1.526 is effectively two variants, featuring a pair of common mutations known as E484K and S477N — the latter of which “may affect how tightly the virus binds to human cells,” per the Times. According to a study from Columbia published in January, monoclonal antibodies made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron to treat COVID-19 have no effect against the South African strain, which also contains the E484K mutation. Other studies have also shown that variants with the E484K mutation are less susceptible to vaccines than the strain of the virus on which they were developed.

“It’s not particularly happy news,” Michel Nussenzweig, an immunologist at Rockefeller University, told the Times. “But just knowing about it is good because then we can perhaps do something about it.” Nussenzweig also said that the mutation blocks the activity of a common class of antibodies. “People who have recovered from the coronavirus or who have been vaccinated are very likely to be able to fight this variant off, there’s no doubt about that.” He added that “they may get a little bit sick from it.”

What other new COVID strains are circulating in New York?

The research on the new mutations in New York was made public the same week that it was announced that two residents of Nassau County were proven to have the South African variant. The Columbia team also confirmed that six cases of the U.K. variant, two cases of the Brazilian variant, and one case of the South African variant were detected in New York City.

That the coronavirus is changing in similar ways on different continents — the New York, Brazilian, South African, and British variants all feature the E484K mutation — suggest that the mutations have resulted in the more effective spread of the virus. “What we’re seeing is similar mutations arising in multiple places,” Adam Lauring, a virologist at the University of Michigan, told Scientific American last month. “That’s pretty suggestive that these mutations are doing something.” And though a two-dose regimen of the Pfizer shot has been proven to protect 90 percent of those inoculated against the U.K. and South African strains, the mutation of the virus over the past year shows that vaccines will need to be adjusted for the long run as the coronavirus becomes a part of life on Earth.