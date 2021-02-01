NYC Snowstorm Updates: De Blasio Declares State of Emergency

It’s messy out there. Photo: National Weather Service

A major winter storm has settled over New York City, and by the time it’s over, it could dump upward of 20 inches of snow on the area, according to the National Weather Service. If that forecast holds, the storm will be the biggest since January 2016, when a record 27.5 inches fell in Central Park. The situation is sufficiently serious that Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a citywide state of emergency on Monday morning. Below is everything we know about the snowfall and its repercussions.

What is the current forecast?

Early flurries began around 5 p.m. on Sunday, and several inches of snow were already on the ground in parts of the city on Monday morning.

The brunt of the storm was expected to arrive shortly after, with snowfall rates of up to two to three inches per hour, combined with blustery winds for a good portion of the day.

Folks, doesn't get any more classic than this! pic.twitter.com/yn4Bpo1jJb — New York Metro Weather (@nymetrowx) February 1, 2021

The snowfall, which may mix with freezing rain at some point on Monday evening, won’t let up until well into Tuesday, and forecasts call for as much as two feet of snow on the ground by the end, with Mayor de Blasio quoting a forecast of 16 to 22 inches on Sunday. Snowfall of 18.1 inches or more in Central Park would quality the storm for all-time top-ten status.

New snow forecast: 18"- 24" for NYC, NE NJ, Lower Hudson Valley, much of Nassau, & portions of SW CT. Lesser amounts as you head E due to warm air aloft & at the surface, changing snow to wintry mix of rain, snow, & sleet. A changeover to all rain is likely for Twin Forks of LI pic.twitter.com/ZvJHUMeHp4 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) January 31, 2021

Here is an event summary on the storm that will impact the tri-state. You can view the entire briefing here:https://t.co/9on8gxo5S0#NYwx #NJwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/S35omUuYH5 — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) February 1, 2021

How will the storm affect city services?

On Sunday evening, Mayor de Blasio declared a city state of emergency. (This was made clear to many New Yorkers through an alert on their cell phones.) This means that all essential travel around the city is suspended, with the exception of certain categories of workers, including health-care workers, police officers, and the news media. On Sunday, de Blasio had announced the closure of in-person learning on Monday. Alas, classes will continue online.

Alternate-side parking will be suspended, and restaurants with outdoor street dining will be closed. According to MTA chief operating officer Mario Péloquin, aboveground subway service could be suspended if the storm makes it dangerous to operate on elevated tracks. ABC News reports that 715 salt spreaders and more than 2,000 plows are available to clear streets and sidewalks.

How will the storm affect pandemic measures?

Vaccination appointments for Monday have already been canceled, and patients will be contacted about rescheduling by text or email. Coronavirus testing will continue at hospitals in the city, but mobile sites will be suspended on Monday and will have delayed openings on Tuesday.