Reflecting before the reckoning. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Final preparations are underway in Congress for former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial over inciting the January 6 Capitol riot. The trial, which is set to begin in the Senate on Tuesday, represents multiple firsts in American history: No U.S. president has ever been impeached more than once; Trump will be the first president to ever face an impeachment trial after leaving office; and the jury will be comprised of victims. Trump’s newest legal team, meanwhile, is expected to argue that the timing of the trial is unconstitutional, as well as defend Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric on free-speech grounds. Regardless, few if anyone expects Trump to actually be convicted, at least unless a shocking number of Republican senators change their plans after having already voted to dismiss the trial in the first place. But House Democrats plan to make their case anyway, to the public as much as to the Senate, and prove that Trump and his false stolen-election claims were instrumental to the deadly attack on Congress.

Below, in reverse chronological order, are the latest updates on the run-up and, once it begins, the trial itself as it plays out.

56 percent of Americans want conviction, says new poll

That level of narrow support, revealed in an ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, is up from last month, per ABC:

Compared to public attitudes in the early days of his first impeachment trial, support for the Senate convicting Trump is higher now. In an ABC News/Washington Post poll published in late January 2020, when the first trial was ongoing but before senators had voted, 47% of Americans said the Senate should vote to remove Trump from office and 49% said he should not be removed.

But in this latest poll, 56% of Americans say Trump should be convicted and barred from holding office again, and 43% say he should not be. The new poll was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos’ KnowledgePanel.

Cell-phone data shows how Trump rally became Capitol riot

This revealing motion infographic, produced by the New York Times using purported smartphone location data from January 6, illustrates the link between the Stop the Steal rally Trump held near the White House and the subsequent attack on Congress:

Charlie Warzel and Stuart A. Thompson explained Friday in a Times op-ed that they received the data set from “a source” (presumably in the tech industry) who was outraged about the attack:

The data we were given showed what some in the tech industry might call a God-view vantage of that dark day. It included about 100,000 location pings for thousands of smartphones, revealing around 130 devices inside the Capitol exactly when Trump supporters were storming the building. Times Opinion is only publishing the names of people who gave their permission to be quoted in this article.

About 40 percent of the phones tracked near the rally stage on the National Mall during the speeches were also found in and around the Capitol during the siege — a clear link between those who’d listened to the president and his allies and then marched on the building.

They also note how troubling it is that the data exists at all, pointing to the need to regulate tech companies so they cannot collect it.

One of Trump’s lawyers asks for and gets potential Sabbath pause

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has approved a request from Trump attorney David Schoen to pause the impeachment trial for the Jewish Sabbath. That means there will be no impeachment proceedings from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday, should the trial not be concluded by then.

Will there be witnesses?

That is still being determined, Politico reported Sunday:

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell are still haggling over how to organize the trial, so it’s not even certain whether the Senate will vote on the witness question at all, or if someone will force one at the start of the trial. But for the moment, the trial is not expected to last more than a week, though that could change if witnesses are brought in …

[Senate Democrats] will largely defer to the House impeachment managers on the question of witnesses. The managers have yet to publicly say whether they want to bring in outside witnesses to make their case against Trump, or whether they will simply rely on video and public comments from the former president as evidence. Lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) called on Trump Thursday to testify but the ex-president rejected the request.

The New York Times noted Sunday that House managers seem to be leaning toward presenting evidence, instead:

Armed with lessons from the first impeachment trial of Mr. Trump, when even Democratic senators complained the arguments were repetitive and sometimes sanctimonious, the prosecutors managing his second are prepared to complete the proceeding in as little as a week, forgo distracting fights over witnesses and rely more heavily on video, according to a half-dozen people working on the case. …

This time, a new group of nine Democratic managers need reach back only a year to study the lessons of Mr. Schiff’s prosecution: Don’t antagonize Republicans, use lots and lots of video and, above all, make succinct arguments to avoid lulling the jury of lawmakers into boredom or distraction.

Impeachment or no, Biden aims to restrict Trump’s access to U.S. intelligence

In a CBS Evening News interview set to air after the Super Bowl on Sunday night, President Biden said he did not think he would allow his predecessor the classified intelligence briefings that former presidents traditionally have access to, citing Trump’s untrustworthiness. Calling Trump erratic, Biden suggested the ex-president “might slip and say something” about the information. The White House later clarified that they had not made a change in policy, and that whether or not Trump’s requests for intelligence briefings would be granted would be a decision left to intelligence officials if and when those requests are made.

This post will be updated to include new reporting and analysis.