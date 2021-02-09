During the first day of former president Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, House managers played a chilling video montage of scenes from the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The 13-minute video — which includes parts of Trump’s speech during the Stop the Steal rally he held before the riot, terrifying footage of the attack and the rhetoric used by the rioters, and Trump telling the rioters “we love you” while it was underway — is intended to make House Democrats’ case that Trump incited the insurrection. After the video finished playing, Representative Jamie Raskin said, “If that’s not an impeachable offense, then there is no such thing.”
You can watch the video in full below: