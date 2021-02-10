Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

On the House impeachment managers’ first day of opening arguments in Trump’s second impeachment trial, Democrats played previously unseen footage from the Capitol riot. Representatives Stacey Plaskett and Eric Swalwell narrated the attack on January 6, as they played new audio and footage, including several clips showing how close rioters got to several politicians — and never-before-heard evidence of Capitol police in distress. Below are the videos in full:

The following video shows how rioters first broke into the Capitol from a security camera inside the building:

More footage shows Officer Goodman saving Mitt Romney from insurrectionists, turning him around just before insurrectionists flooded the hallway he was in. Goodman is guarding the Senate today.

WATCH: New footage shows Officer Eugene Goodman rush Sen. Mitt Romney away from the rioters https://t.co/rnCk9EvEDw pic.twitter.com/iIJIkV5VBJ — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) February 10, 2021

The footage also shows just how close Mike Pence was to the rioters who were calling for his death. The dots on the map show that only Officer Goodman (blue) separates Pence (orange) from the mob (red).

Footage of Pence being evacuated pic.twitter.com/pMzXw69ddJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 10, 2021

Security video also shows just how close rioters got to Nancy Pelosi’s staff hiding in her office before they were rushed to safety:

Plaskett presents security footage of Pelosi staffers rushing to barricade themselves in an office as rioters close in. Then, just minutes later, rioters start throwing themselves against the office doors. pic.twitter.com/Uexz6MIh7v — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

As Representative Swalwell took over, he showed new video of Trump supporters letting others into the Capitol and moving toward the second floor of the House chamber:

Impeachment managers play new security footage of rioters who had already broken in opening the doors for more. pic.twitter.com/xwLRcFwjkY — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 10, 2021

Swalwell: "Uncertain what would happen next, I sent a text message to my wife. 'I love you and the babies. Please hug them for me.' I imagine many of you sent a similar message." pic.twitter.com/kX4TxJjoeJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

After playing a video of Ashli Babbitt’s death, Swalwell played a video in which representatives told each other to take their Congressional pins off so they would not be identified.

This is how close the Trump mob came to members of Congress. Ashli Babbitt was shot dead in this location moments later. pic.twitter.com/bXWm9y1I8M — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

Perhaps the most shocking unreleased footage yet: staff and journalists evacuate feet away from a rioter being held at gunpoint by officers for trying to get into the gallery. pic.twitter.com/8LK3IPPh4k — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) February 10, 2021

Security footage also shows a close call with Senator Chuck Schumer:

Security footage of Schumer and his protective detail coming within yards of rioters and being forced to turn around pic.twitter.com/WQIRzWUfYu — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 10, 2021

Security footage and officer body camera footage showed the fight against insurrectionists from a new angle:

Damn. Here's video of rioters beating officers with, among other things, a Trump flag pic.twitter.com/04hM0WL2CI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 10, 2021

Swalwell closed the video display with previously seen footage of Officer Daniel Hodges being crushed as insurrectionists attempted to rush the Capitol.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.