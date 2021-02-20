WATCH: Terrifying Video of United 328’s In-Flight Engine Fire

A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu experienced an engine failure and had to return to Denver International Airport shortly after takeoff on Saturday afternoon. Flight 328 landed safely with no reported injuries, but footage of the in-flight fire and the engine debris which fell off the Boeing 777-200 amid the emergency illustrates what a harrowing experience it must have been for the flight’s 231 passengers and 10 crew members, as well as witnesses down on the ground.

A passenger told 9News reporter Chris Vanderveen they heard a bang as the plane’s right engine caught fire. One passenger shot a video of what it looked like from inside:

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

Here’s the moment the plane touched down — and the passengers’ reaction:

BREAKING



This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA



Passengers cheer.



You can see damage to right engine.



Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

Pictures from the ground show the engine on United 328 absolutely destroyed. The engine was on fire in the air. We understand that it is a Boeing 777 on its way to Hawaii. #9News pic.twitter.com/XAlRabKxeh — Marc Sallinger (@MarcSallinger) February 20, 2021

People heard the boom down on the ground northwest of Denver as well. A large piece of the engine barely missed a home in Broomfield, Colorado:

BREAKING: Giant metal engine piece just landed in this Broomfield person's yard after plane flying over experienced explosion @9NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZpZkXClFlr — Kieran Cain (@KieranCain) February 20, 2021

There was apparently plenty of other debris, as well:

Plane flying surprisingly well on return to Denver. Video taken at 1:13PM over City Park West. Was unusually low, prompting the video and checking FlightAware to find this ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pd04zTsUzz — Morgan G (@MorganGurard) February 20, 2021

The view of plane parts raining down on a kids’ soccer practice in Broomfield. Wild. pic.twitter.com/UXnuz9CC6x — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) February 20, 2021