What Can We Expect on Day Two of Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial?

Photo: Getty Images

With the impeachment declared constitutional in the vote on Tuesday afternoon, Trump’s second Senate trial will be fully in motion on Wednesday. Beginning at noon, Democratic impeachment managers will get a total of 16 hours divided over two days, followed by the same allotment for Trump’s defense, to argue in favor of and against the conviction of the former president on the charge of inciting an insurrection. Below is a primer for what to expect — and any potential surprises on the way to a foregone conclusion— as the proceedings warm up.

What will the Democratic strategy be on Wednesday?

Most likely, House impeachment managers will continue to press the public angle, appealing to the audience at home, as the one in the Senate is entrenched along party lines. Expect more evidence linking Trump’s frequent protestations about a fraudulent election and his comments at the January 6 rally to actions taken at the Capitol riot.

It’s also likely that Democrats will push back on the defense’s claim that Trump was “horrified” when his protestors raided the Capitol. Reports from January 6 state that Trump was excited watching from the White House as the the event unfolded. According to the Washington Post, he even pushed back on a message telling his supporters to “stay peaceful.”

Will Trump’s lawyers retool their defense after Tuesday’s performance?

After the House managers played an arresting video of the insurrection, the president’s attorneys did not excel in their roles on Tuesday afternoon, to the point that Republican senators in the audience described lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen as “disorganized” and doing “everything they could but to talk about the question at hand.” Trump, watching his defense from Mar-a-Lago was furious, according to Politico:

Trump watched as his defense attorneys responded to an emotional presentation by House impeachment managers with a series of dry, technical and at times meandering arguments about due process and the constitutionality of the proceedings. As they droned on, he grew increasingly frustrated with the sharp contrast between their muted response and the prosecution’s opening salvo, according to two people familiar with his thinking …

Some people close to the president’s defense team said they quit watching the proceedings out of sheer frustration with Castor’s presentation and were confused by his refusal to use graphics or a video – tools his TV-obsessed client had hoped to deploy.

Though they would could have until as late as Friday to do so, it does not appear likely that Trump’s lawyers will shift strategies, judging from Republican National Committee talking points handed out on Tuesday:

Here are the RNC talking points defending Trump tonight. Ronna McDaniel has vowed to stay neutral going forward but many in party pushing her to defend Trump. pic.twitter.com/79SbBPTKbK — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) February 10, 2021

Nor will they have to retool their strategy to ensure the president’s acquittal — even if Tuesday’s vote from Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy declaring the proceedings constitutional was a surprise. “Not a single thing will change,” South Carolina Senator Tim Scott told Axios. “The outcome is set.”

What sort of challenges will the GOP’s 2024 contenders face this week?

Due to the trial’s inevitable results, the process is relatively low stakes for the majority of Republican senators who intend to acquit the former president. However, the field of 2024 hopefuls in the audience must figure out how to navigate a vote to acquit without endorsing the party’s most influential figure. According to Politico, that balancing act will involve staying out of the spotlight and continued arguments that the process itself is unconstitutional: