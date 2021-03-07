8 Dead After Shootings at Multiple Spas in Metro Atlanta: Updates

Photo: Janice Yu/Twitter The scene outside of Gold Spa, where three women were shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday night.

At least eight people have been killed and at least two injured in separate shootings at three spas in the metro-Atlanta area on Tuesday. At least four of the dead were Asian women, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which also notes that all of the spas were workplaces where the majority of the employees are Asian. Authorities have not said whether they believe the incidents are linked.

The first shooting was at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor off of Georgia Highway 92 in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta. Per the Journal-Constitution:

The deadly shooting near Acworth took place around 5 p.m., according to the Cherokee sheriff’s office. Five people were shot, with two declared dead at the scene and three taken to the hospital with injuries. Two of those injured later died at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Less than two hours later, four more people were killed in shootings at two separate massage parlors near one another on Piedmont Road, according to interim Atlanta police Chief Rodney Bryant. Piedmont Road was shut down in both directions as police investigated at the two businesses: Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa.

Police first responded to Gold Spa, where they found three women dead from gunshot wounds inside the business, spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said. While investigating the scene, officers were called across the street to another shooting at Aromatherapy Spa, where they found another woman dead from a gunshot wound inside.

A suspect in the first shooting, at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, was arrested on Tuesday night. 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long was reportedly captured about 150 miles south of Atlanta. It is not yet clear if Long was involved in the other two shootings.

MORE: @wsbtv reports Robert Aaron Long has been arrested, accused of killing 4 people and injuring 2 others at a Cherokee County massage parlor.



The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says he was captured about 3 hours away from the shooting scene. pic.twitter.com/bqkeYEiiDr — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) March 17, 2021

The shootings come at a time of rising alarm over racially motivated attacks against Asians in the U.S. Joe Biden condemned an apparent surge in violence against Asian Americans during his first national address as president one week ago.

This is a developing news story and this post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.