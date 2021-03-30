Video Shows Horrific Attack on Asian Woman in Midtown

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Amid a sharp uptick in violent assaults on people of Asian descent in New York and around the country — including the mass shooting in Georgia earlier this month — a Monday attack in midtown Manhattan stood out both for its viciousness and its blatancy.

A video released by the NYPD on Tuesday shows a man kicking an Asian woman to the ground on a sidewalk, then stomping on her repeatedly in broad daylight. (Warning: graphic video.)

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid... 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

The NYPD says the attack happened at 11:40 a.m. Monday outside an apartment building at 360 W. 43rd St., whose surveillance video captured the assault. According to police, the attacker confronted the 65-year-old woman, who was on her way to church, and told her, “fuck you, you don’t belong here.”

The victim, who has not been identified, sustained serious injuries and is being treated at NYU Langone Hospital, reports the New York Times. The police’s hate-crimes division is asking for the public’s help in identifying the assailant.

Help identify the below individual wanted in connection to an assault. On Monday, March 29th at 11:40 AM, at 360 West 43rd St, a female, 65, was approached by an unidentified male who punched and kicked her about the body and made anti-Asian statements. Info?☎️1-800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/LkwfYhMCLr — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) March 29, 2021

Multiple workers in the lobby of the luxury apartment building are seen on video doing nothing to intervene — with one closing the door of the building at the end of the video as the woman lies on the sidewalk. The Brodsky Organization, which owns the building, said in a statement that “the staff who witnessed the attack have been suspended pending an investigation in conjunction with their union,” and that the company “is also working to identify a third-party delivery vendor present during the incident so that appropriate action can be taken.”

Last weekend, thousands of people rallied in New York at multiple events to protest and raise awareness of violence and bigotry against Asian Americans. During that weekend, at least five more attacks against Asian Americans were reported, with at least one of them connected to the protest itself.

In a statement, Governor Cuomo called the attack “absolutely horrifying and repugnant,” and said he would direct the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist the NYPD. Leading mayoral candidate Andrew Yang said he was “deeply affected by these incidents,” adding that “I could see my mother in that situation.”