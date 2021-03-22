AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Shot Found Safe and Effective in U.S. Study

Woman pick up a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine from a box in a vaccination center in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France, on March 16, 2021. Photo: Bob Edme/AP/Shutterstock

AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine just got one step closer to coming onto market in the U.S. On Monday, the pharmaceutical giant put out a press release announcing that an independent study found the it’s two-dose COVID-19 immunization to be 79 percent effective at preventing COVID-19 symptoms and 100 percent effective at stopping severe complications and hospitalizations caused by the virus, providing a vote of confidence for the shot.

“These findings reconfirm previous results observed,” said Ann Falsey of the University of Rochester School of Medicine — who helped lead the trial — in the press release. “This analysis validates the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as a much-needed additional vaccination option, offering confidence that adults of all ages can benefit from protection against the virus.” She added that it was “exciting similar efficacy results in people over 65 for the first time.” Among participants 65 years and older, the vaccine was 80 percent effective.

The findings from the long-awaited late-stage trial — which included more than 32,000 participants across all age groups from the U.S., Chile, and Peru — showed that the vaccine was well tolerated and identified no safety concerns. An independent committee “found no increased risk of thrombosis or events characterized by thrombosis among the 21,583 participants receiving at least one dose of the vaccine,” according to AstraZeneca, allaying safety concerns that have disrupted its use in Europe.

More than a dozen countries stopped inoculating with the AstraZeneca vaccines last week following reports of mostly young patients suffering severe clotting disorders and rare types of strokes shortly after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. An emergency investigation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) came to the conclusion last Thursday that the vaccine is “safe and effective” in preventing COVID-19 and “its benefits … outweigh the possible risks,” but left the door open to the possibility of a link to a rare combination of side effects that have concerned European countries. Most nations have resumed its use but a few continue to wait for more data.

If approved, the vaccine will become America’s fourth, behind Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The U.S. has been steadily building a stockpile of the vaccine, though the Biden administration is loaning some to Canada and Mexico. The U.S. has agreed to buy 300 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine once it is authorized.