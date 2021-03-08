Biden’s Dog Bites Man

The president, seen petting the alleged assailant in early 2021. Photo: White House/Adam Schultz

In an aphorism come to life, President Joe Biden’s dog, Major, has reportedly bitten a member of White House security. Most often a good boy, the German shepherd was sent to the family’s home in Delaware last week after what CNN described as a “biting incident.” By solidarity, because they are a bonded pair — or because it’s one of those situations where both dogs get blamed for one action —the other Biden dog, Champ, was sent to Delaware as well. The exact status of Major’s victim is unknown.

Adopted by the president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, in November 2018 from the Delaware Humane Society in Wilmington, Major is the first dog from a shelter to live in the White House. According to sources familiar with the dog’s demeanor who spoke with CNN, the three-year-old “has been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and ‘charging’ at staff and security.” Though the exile seems severe, a source familiar with the dogs’ schedule told CNN that the pair often stays in Delaware when the First Family travels; Biden left D.C. on Monday to visit military bases on the west coast.

It’s not the first time Major has brought attention to himself since his owner won the election. On November 28, Biden suffered a hairline fracture in his foot when he “tripped on the rug [Major] slid on” as the 78-year-old president-elect and his three-year-old dog were roughhousing.