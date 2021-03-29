Shots, shots, shots! Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday announced that the state will make all New York adults eligible for vaccines no later than April 6, with residents 30 and older eligible beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30. The announcement comes as New York remained one of a handful of states to not announce a schedule for full vaccine eligibility ahead of President Biden’s May 1 goal.

BREAKING:



-- Beginning Tuesday, all New Yorkers 30 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine.



-- Beginning April 6, universal eligibility goes into effect, and all New Yorkers 16 years of age and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine... pic.twitter.com/6gyYEkL6Le — Joseph Spector (@GannettAlbany) March 29, 2021

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID,” Cuomo said Monday in a statement. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance, and follow all safety guidelines.”

The state has administered 171,419 doses in the past 24 hours, and 1.3 million in the past week. Statewide, about 30 percent of New Yorkers have received at least one dose so far, the governor said; nearly 17 percent of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.