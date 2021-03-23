Gunman Kills 10 in Attack at Supermarket in Boulder, Colorado: Updates

Tactical police units respond to the scene of a King Soopers grocery store after a shooting on Monday in Boulder, Colorado. Photo: Chet Strange/Getty Images

Ten people were killed, including a police officer, after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday afternoon. Boulder police said on Monday night that the sole suspected shooter, whose motive remains unclear, was taken into custody. Below is everything we know about the attack so far, which is the deadliest shooting in the United States in almost two years.

The attack

The shooting began around 2:30 p.m. at the King Soopers supermarket, which anchors a shopping center on Table Mesa Drive south of downtown Boulder. 51-year-old Boulder Police officer Eric Talley, who was the first officer to respond to the scene minutes after the shooting began, was shot and killed. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold called the actions of Talley, who had been with the department since 2010, “heroic.”

In livestreamed video footage shot by someone who had just left the supermarket prior to the attack, three people could been seen lying motionless on the ground — two in the parking lot, and one just inside the store. Gunshots could be heard inside the store during the video, which also captured the arrival of more and more police officers responding to the scene.

It’s not yet clear how many customers and employees were inside the store when the attack began. Many of the survivors were able to escape during the attack, with some fleeing through a back entrance, while others reportedly tried to find places to hide inside.

A shopper inside the King Soopers told the Denver Post that the shooter “didn’t say shit … He just came in and started shooting.” Another witness said that the gunman “let off a couple of shots, then was silent, and then he let off a couple more. He wasn’t spraying.” Other survivors recounted their terrifying ordeal fleeing the danger:

Sarah Moonshadow and her son, Nicolas Edwards, had just finished paying for strawberries when two shots rang out. She told her son to get down. “We just ran,” Moonshadow said. They felt the concussions of shots as they sprinted out. Outside, a body was lying in the parking lot and Moonshadow started toward it. “My son said, ‘No, Mom! We can’t do anything.’”

By the time they got outside, Edwards said police were flying into the parking lot and pulled up next to the body. “I knew we couldn’t do anything for the guy” he said. “We had to go.” They got across the street and hid behind a rock at an apartment.

The in-store pharmacy was being used as a COVID vaccination site, and at least some of those inside had apparently been there to receive the vaccine:

Steven McHugh said his son-in-law and his 2 granddaughters who are 13 & 14 were in the store as their dad got a COVID shot. He said they witnessed people get shot around them and managed to run to a staff area and hide in a coat closet until police rescued them. — Elizabeth Hernandez (@ehernandez) March 22, 2021

Other businesses in the shopping center quickly went into lockdown after the attack began. Police eventually cleared the King Soopers and rescued the survivors who had remained inside.

This photo. Hard to watch these scenes unfold. pic.twitter.com/ewI2yjNoYj — Matthew Jonas (@photojmatthew) March 23, 2021

Authorities said on Monday night that an extensive investigation into the attack was underway, that they were still working to notify the families of the victims, and that they would not be releasing any more information until Tuesday morning. The FBI is assisting with the investigation as well. Multiple local law enforcement agencies ultimately responded to the scene on Monday.

Moving photo from my friend and colleague ⁦@hartoutwest⁩ taken outside Boulder King Soopers on Table Mesa: pic.twitter.com/0oGsBjoDXb — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) March 22, 2021

The victims

Rest In peace Officer Eric Talley. Your service will never be forgotten #BoulderShooting pic.twitter.com/FVximvhS2E — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) March 23, 2021

As of late Monday night, the only victim who has been identified is Officer Eric Talley. According to his father, Talley had seven children — the youngest of whom was 7-years-old — and had been looking for a new job as a drone operator to get him “off of the front lines” because “he didn’t want to put his family through something like this.”

Talley's father, Homer Talley, told ABC News in a statement that Officer Talley had seven children and was working to "keep himself off the front lines." https://t.co/M2CsaCynPJ pic.twitter.com/tTYiGkxHbE — Blair Miller (@blairmiller) March 23, 2021

The head of the Boulder Police Department’s union told the Denver Post that Talley was “a highly respected, well-loved person and officer.”

I was wondering why this article was suddenly getting traffic until I opened it and realized I have now written twice about #Boulder Officer Eric Talley. Once in 2013 when he rescued a bunch of ducklings. And today, when he was killed in the line of duty: https://t.co/VdprBIvjby pic.twitter.com/ATvBAa99Jy — Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) March 23, 2021

A very long procession of police vehicles escorted Officer Talley’s body away from the scene of the attack on Monday night:

Procession for fallen Boulder PD officer. Our view from Table Mesa and Broadway #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/6R1duMvk4Z — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) March 23, 2021

The suspect

As of late Monday night, the identity of the suspected shooter has not been confirmed, and his motive for the attack is not yet clear.

News footage showed an injured white man, wearing nothing but boxer shorts, one of his legs covered in blood from an apparent injury, being escorted by police from the supermarket in handcuffs about an hour after the shooting began. Boulder police later said that the suspected shooter was the only person who sustained significant injuries during the attack who survived, and that he was being treated at a local hospital. Authorities did not release any other information about the suspect, other than to confirm that he was male.

The response

“This is a tragedy and nightmare for Boulder County,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said on Monday night. “We’ll be doing everything we can to fight for [the victims] and their families to make sure that we reach the right and just outcome.” Colorado governor (and Boulder native) Jared Polis said Monday that his “heart is breaking as we watch this unspeakable event unfold,” and that he was “incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who have responded to the scene to help the victims of this senseless tragedy.” Numerous other Colorado elected officials have also responded to the shooting. The Colorado Healing Fund, a disaster response nonprofit chaired by former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman, has announced it is fundraising for the victims of the attack.

Colorado’s history of mass shootings

Boulder Police Chief Herold said Monday night that the gunman was reportedly carrying a “patrol rifle,” which is another name for a tactical assault rifle. ” According to a senior law enforcement source who spoke with CNN, the weapon was an AR-15-style rifle. Colorado Newsline points out that the shooting “came just days after a district court judge ruled that an assault-weapons ban enacted by [the] Boulder City Council in 2018 was invalid under a state preemption law that prohibits local governments from regulating firearms.”

Only four states have had more mass shootings per capita than Colorado, according to a 2019 analysis by the Denver Post, and the Denver metropolitan area has had more school shootings per capita, starting with the Columbine High attack in 1999, than any other major U.S. city.

This is a developing news story and this post has been updated to include new information at it was reported.