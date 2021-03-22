Jury for Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Is Nearly Seated

A demonstrator outside the Minnesota State Capitol on March 19. Photo: Getty Images

Jury selection is nearly complete in the murder trial that begins next week for the fired police officer who killed George Floyd. On Monday, a 14th juror was seated for the trial, in which Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter for killing Floyd in May 2020, an abuse of power that sparked historic protests against police brutality around the nation.

Though the court initially called for 12 jurors and just two alternates, District Judge Peter Cahill intends to bring in a 15th juror — who will be excused before the trial begins next Monday — in case one drops out before the opening statements. Jury selection for the trial has moved more quickly than anticipated, as the judge, prosecutors, and Chauvin’s defense attorneys have whittled down an initial jury pool of 326 people. Just over half of those chosen for the jury described themselves in court as white.

The initial jury selection, which was scheduled to begin on March 8, was briefly delayed after prosecutors announced their intention to add a third-degree murder charge to the second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges that were already in place. Judge Cahill accepted the charge after the Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered him to reconsider its applicability; the charge had previously been reserved for acts that could endanger multiple people, which was changed by the appeals court earlier this year to apply to cases in which only one person was killed.

On Friday, Judge Cahill rejected motions from the defense to delay or relocate the trial after the announcement of a $27 million settlement between the city of Minneapolis and Floyd’s family. The settlement announcement did result in the dismissal of two jurors from the panel, who said that they could no longer be impartial. “Clearly the city of Minneapolis has some strong opinions as well and this just kind of confirms the opinions that I already have,” one of the former jurors said.

The National Guard is already preparing for a potential deployment to the twin cities in case of unrest during the proceedings, and Governor Tim Walz pushed for $35 million in security and law-enforcement costs for the trial before the measure was blocked in the state house. The trials for aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter for the other three police officers on the scene when Floyd was killed — J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao — are scheduled to start in August.