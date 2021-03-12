Majority of New York’s Congressional Democrats Call for Cuomo’s Resignation

Photo: Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Friday morning, 13 Democratic members of New York’s congressional delegation joined a long list of elected officials calling for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s resignation amid allegations that he sexually harassed multiple women and mismanaged the COVID crisis in nursing homes.

U.S. representatives Jerry Nadler, Carolyn Maloney, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jamaal Bowman, Sean Patrick Maloney, Antonio Delgado, Grace Meng, Mondaire Jones, Yvette Clarke, Adriano Espaillat, Nydia Velázquez, Brian Higgins and Paul Tonko all released statements within minutes of each other, showing this was an organized and united effort.

Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, commended the “bravery” of Cuomo’s accusers, saying, “The repeated accusations against the Governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point.”

He added, “Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of the people of New York. Governor Cuomo must resign.”

Maloney, who currently chairs the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said that because of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements, “women are emboldened to step forward.”

She continued, “I join with Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, my colleagues, and others who have called on Governor Cuomo to resign in the best interest of all New Yorkers.”

Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman issued a joint statement that acknowledged the accusations of sexual harassment against the governor, as well as the COVID-19 nursing home scandal, which marked the beginning of Cuomo’s recent troubles

“Unfortunately, the Governor is not only facing the accusation that he engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and assault,” they wrote. “There is also the extensive report from the Attorney General that found the Cuomo administration hid data on COVID-19 nursing home deaths from both the public and the state legislature.”

Prior to today, Representative Kathleen Rice was the sole congressional Democrat to call for Cuomo to step down, tweeting at the time, “The time has come. The Governor must resign.”

New York’s two Democratic U.S. senators, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, have echoed calls for an investigation into the claims against Cuomo but have yet to demand the governor step down.

This post has been updated.