New York State Legislature Votes to Legalize Weed

Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health’s medical marijuana cultivation facility in Johnstown, New York. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The New York State Senate voted 40-32 on Tuesday night to legalize the recreational use of marijuana, and soon after, the state Assembly voted mostly along party lines to do the same.

The long-awaited legislation, which is backed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, legalizes recreational marijuana for adults 21 and over; allows the possession of up to three ounces for personal use; lets adults to grow three mature and three immature plants at a time; and legalizes the sale of weed with a 13 percent sales tax — which the state expects will raise $350 million in tax revenue every year, in addition to providing some 60,000 jobs. The legislation also expunges the criminal records of people convicted of marijuana-related offenses. “My goal in carrying this legislation has always been to end the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana prohibition that has taken such a toll on communities of color across our state, and to use the economic windfall of legalization to help heal and repair those same communities,” the bill’s Senate sponsor Liz Krueger said in a press release.

Of the sales tax revenue, 9 percent will go to the state — of which 40 percent will go to fund education, 40 percent will go to support communities of color which have suffered the most from the war on drugs, and 20 percent will go to fund anti-addiction efforts. The other 4 percent of the sales tax will go to local governments. Though cities, towns, and villages will be able to opt out of allowing weed stores in their communities, those that elect to allow them will be entitled to 75 percent of the local share of the sales tax, with the remaining 25 percent going to the county. Applications for licenses to operate marijuana-related businesses run by women and people of color will be prioritized under the new law.

The bill will also allow those who have sold marijuana illegally in the past to have a chance to gain a legal sales license, while limiting the permits for large multi-state marijuana companies already operating medical dispensaries in New York to four additional stores, two of which must be in underserved communities. Once the bill is signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo, New York will become the fifteenth state in the U.S., not including the District of Columbia, to legalize recreational marijuana.