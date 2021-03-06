Senate Passes $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Package: Live Updates

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The more than 24-hour wait and vote-a-rama is over in the U.S. Senate, after Republicans worked to delay the vote on President Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package overnight Friday. Early Saturday afternoon, the Senate passed the American Rescue Plan in a party-line vote. Below are updates on the process and aftermath.

Three of a kind

The lack of GOP support for huge Democratic initiatives has essentially become an American tradition:

For the record:



-1993 Clinton budget/tax deal [which led to budget surpluses]: zero Repub votes in House, zero in Senate.



-2010 Obamacare [now popular]: zero in House, zero in Sen.



-2021 Biden bill: zero in House, zero in Sen.https://t.co/cuhErAt9UPhttps://t.co/er8DkesOGF — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) March 6, 2021

Now back to the House

What’s next:

The revised bill now goes to the House for consideration.

Here are the big provisions:

- $1,400 direct checks

- extended UI benefits at $300/week through Sept. 6

- $350 billion for cities, states, and tribes

- $170 billion for schools

- $100 billion for public health — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) March 6, 2021

BREAKING: @LeaderHoyer announces House will vote TUESDAY on Covid-19 relief bill that just passed the Senate — Erik Wasson (@elwasson) March 6, 2021

More details on the final push from Roll Call:

Republicans filed nearly 600 amendments to the bill, but only brought up a fraction of those for debate and votes. Democrats were mostly united throughout the process, rejecting 29 Republican amendments. Overall, six amendments were adopted, including two GOP proposals. None of the amendment votes nor the final vote required Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking powers in the Senate after Alaska GOP Sen. Dan Sullivan left Friday to attend a funeral. …

President Joe Biden backs both of the [major] changes, according to White House statements, but some House Democrats are frustrated with the compromises. … Democrats have an especially slim 221-211 majority in the House, meaning even a handful of defections could lead to a stalemate.

Regardless, House Democrats are expected to sign off on the package.

A *huge* win for Biden and Democrats

A little context:

It's also remarkable, even after the drama of the last few days, how little Biden had to backtrack.



He proposed a $1.9 trillion package, and both houses of Congress passed a $1.9 trillion package. — dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) March 6, 2021

And that’s it, ARP passed

No Republicans voted for the bill.

Senate will pass $1.9 trillion in coronavirus relief, 50-49 along party lines — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 6, 2021

Leahy announces the Covid relief bill has passed, and a round of applause ensues pic.twitter.com/3N4JO4WWdH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 6, 2021

Manchin indeed votes yes, Murkowski no

Manchin was the deciding vote on two of his party’s biggest priorities of the last five years - defending the ACA and injecting $2T to lift the economy and address generational poverty https://t.co/iTWFEztBtC — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) March 6, 2021

Sen. @lisamurkowski votes NO on the COVID relief bill, ending the last bit of drama/speculation ahead of passage. The Senate bill will not be bipartisan. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 6, 2021

A rare bipartisan moment

An actual bipartisan standing ovation on the Senate floor for the staff, clerks, cafeteria workers, custodians and Capitol Police officers. "Many of them have worked for as many as 36 hours straight," @SenSchumer says. — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) March 6, 2021

Also:

.@LeaderMcConnell and @SenSchumer agree on one thing:



Schumer: "This bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades."



McConnell: "This is the most progressive" piece of legislation "in a generation." — Leigh Ann Caldwell (@LACaldwellDC) March 6, 2021

A long night and an end to the vote-a-rama

The Washington Post catches us up:

Some senators appeared sleepy and tripped over their words on the floor of the Senate as the debate that had begun Friday morning stretched past 10 a.m. Saturday. Democrats pushed ahead with the sweeping economic and public health measure after resolving an approximately nine-hour standoff on Friday with Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) that resulted in significant changes to enhanced unemployment insurance benefits in the bill.

Having cleared that hurdle, Democrats stood within reach of passing the sweeping legislation that would send out a new round of $1,400 stimulus checks, $350 billion to cities and states, $130 billion to schools, and provide billions more for food assistance, rental relief, a national vaccine program and more. The Senate was plowing through dozens of amendments in a chaotic process known as a “vote-a-rama” that threatened to last into late Saturday morning or early afternoon. …

GOP senators offered amendments on everything from immigration to abortion to transgender sports participation, with most of them failing largely on party lines as Democrats expressed growing impatience.

But first there was Friday’s long delay, notes the New York Times:

[T]he Senate fell into a period of paralysis on Friday, with a vote on an unrelated proposal to advance a minimum-wage increase to the stimulus measure languishing for nearly 12 hours as Democrats stalled for time to iron out the agreement on the unemployment payments. At 9:12 p.m., it appeared to become the longest open vote in modern Senate history and closed at 10:53 p.m.

The lull outlasted the 10 hours and 44 minutes it took Senate clerks to read the entire 628-page bill aloud on Thursday and into the wee hours of Friday morning, the result of a delaying tactic by Senator Ron Johnson, Republican of Wisconsin, which Democrats had denounced as an unconscionable waste of time holding up an urgently needed relief plan.

Seriously though, what was Manchin thinking?

Politico notes: