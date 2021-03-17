These Are the Victims of the Atlanta Spa Shootings

Gold Spa, pictured here on March 17, is one of three sites hit by deadly shooting attacks in Greater Atlanta on March 16. Photo: Virginie Kippelen/AFP via Getty Images

Eight people, six of them Asian women, were killed Tuesday night in three shootings by a single gunman at spas across the Atlanta area. The shootings have sent shock waves throughout the country, especially in the Asian community, which has been reeling from an apparent surge in racist violence that coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

So far, authorities have released the names of those killed in the first shooting in Cherokee County, northwest of Atlanta: Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; Daoyou Feng, 44; Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; and Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta. At a press conference Wednesday, a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office official said two of those killed were of Asian descent and two of the dead were white. Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not yet publicly identified those slain in a pair of spas in Atlanta.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent.

