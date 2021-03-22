Trump Adviser Says Ex-President Will Launch Social-Media Platform

Miss this? Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Sick of the quiet that has reigned over the internet since Donald Trump was kicked off his favorite social-media platforms? You may be in luck. Loyal Trump adviser and hype man Jason Miller told Fox News on Sunday that he believes former President Trump, who was removed from Twitter and Facebook in the aftermath of January’s Capitol riot, will make his grand return soon — and in splashy form.

“I do think that we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months here, with his own platform,” Miller told Howard Kurtz on Sunday. “And this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does.”

Miller did not offer further details on what the network will be called (Trumpr, perhaps?) or how it might differ from sites like Parler, which already cater to a conspiracy-friendly, Trumpy crowd. And given that past predictions of Trump striking off on his own with new media ventures have come to nothing (“Trump TV” seems as far from reality as it ever did), Miller’s forecast should be treated cautiously.

Still, it does seem likely that the ex-president, who has been relegated to condemning President Biden via statements and phone interviews with Fox, rather than spouting off with opinions immediately whenever the mood strikes him, will at some point return to the internet. Enjoy the serenity while you can.