Andrew Giuliani Says He Plans to Run for New York Governor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, told the Washington Examiner that he plans to run for governor in 2022, making him a prospective challenger to Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Giuliani outlined what he sees as his potential path to victory.

“Outside of anybody named Trump, I think I have the best chance to win and take the state back, and I think there’s an opportunity in 2022 with a wounded Democratic candidate, whether it’s going to be Governor Cuomo, whether it’s going to be a radical [Attorney General] Letitia James, whether it’s going to be a no-name lieutenant governor, I think there’s a very, very real chance to win,” Giuliani said.

Giuliani previously worked in Donald Trump’s administration, where he held the title “Special Assistant to the President and Associate Director of the Office of Public Liaison,” according to CNBC.

Cuomo has long been expected to run for a fourth term, but multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, two investigations led by state lawmakers and the attorney general’s office, and criticisms of his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic have raised questions about his political future.

Giuliani said he will take steps toward building his campaign after meeting with the state Republican Party, but that he will focus on the effects from Cuomo’s tenure which he says has “run the state into the ground,” resulting in New Yorkers leaving the state entirely.

Giuliani believes the state’s woes are due to “a combination of bail reform, increased taxes, and plummeting quality of life.”

Republican congressman Lee Zeldin has previously indicated an interest in running for governor, tweeting back in March, “With his nursing home cover-up & abuse coming more to light, it’s clear #CuomosGottaGo. As a NYer, I can’t sit back as Cuomo attacks our freedoms, our wallets & our safety. After many msgs of encouragement & discussing w/ my fam, I’m actively exploring a 2022 run for Gov of NY.”