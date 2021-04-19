Andrew Yang Leads NYC Mayoral Race in New Poll

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

A new poll released Monday shows former presidential candidate Andrew Yang continuing to lead his fellow mayoral candidates as the top choice in the city’s first ranked-choice mayor’s race.

Yang was the first choice of 22 percent of likely Democratic voters surveyed in a Spectrum News NY1/Ipsos poll, followed by Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams at 13 percent, city comptroller Scott Stringer with 11 percent and Maya Wiley, former counsel to Mayor de Blasio, with 7 percent.

Ray McGuire and Shaun Donovan both received 6 percent in the poll, leaving Dianne Morales with 5 percent and Kathyrn Garcia with 4 percent.

That said, 26 percent of likely voters notably answered that they “don’t know” who their first choice would be, a higher percentage than what Yang received.

When asked which Democratic candidate would be the voter’s second choice on their ballot, Stringer received 14 percent followed by Yang at 13 percent, and Eric Adams at 10 percent. No other candidate received double digits and voters’ ambivalence seemed to increase, with 29 percent now saying they “don’t know” who their second choice would be.

Our @NY1 poll dug into how ranked-choice voting would play out. When those 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th voter picks are considered it could take seven rounds of counting -- coming down to a battle between Andrew Yang and Scott Stringer. pic.twitter.com/duLgrZZR9H — Pat Kiernan (@patkiernan) April 19, 2021

Name recognition seemed to play a significant role with 77 percent of likely voters indicating that they were “very” or “somewhat” familiar with Yang. By the same measurement, 61 percent expressed high familiarity with Stringer and 53 percent expressed the same for Adams. Both men currently hold elected positions in the city.

The poll was conducted from April 1 through 15 with a sample of 3,459 residents of voting age from New York City’s five boroughs with 1,000 Democratic likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 4.7 percent.