Vehicle Attack Kills Capitol Police Officer, Injures Another; Suspect Dead

Police block a street near the U.S. Capitol on April 2, 2021. Photo: ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images

One U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed and a second officer was injured on Friday when a vehicle rammed into them near the U.S. Capitol. The suspect was fatally shot by police.

Chief Yogananda Pittman said that after ramming into the officers with his car and hitting a security barricade, the suspect “exited the vehicle with a knife in hand” and “lunged” at the officers. She said police opened fire after the suspect failed to respond to verbal commands.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Friday at the permitter on the Capitol’s north side, near the Senate. Staff were told via text message to take cover due to an “external security threat” and the Capitol complex was placed on lockdown for the second time since the January 6 insurrection.

CRITICAL INCIDENT: USCP is responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point along Independence Avenue for reports someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/4TXIdulJc6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) April 2, 2021

A Fox News reporter captured the aftermath, including people being carried away on stretchers.

Appears that a car smashed into the barrier. Two people are on stretchers. Can’t see whether it’s an officer or civilian pic.twitter.com/Ud5WYGyKFu — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) April 2, 2021

A helicopter was seen landing inside the Capitol permitter, which Fox News, citing congressional aides, reported was to transport an injured person.

🚨🚨A helicopter just landed on the east front of the Capitol. I’ve never seen anything like this before. ever. pic.twitter.com/LxV0mywRSe — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) April 2, 2021

A contingent of DC National Guard troops stationed nearby were immediately deployed to the Capitol, Politico reports — a sharp break from the hours it took on 1/6 for troops to be deployed.

Around 2:30 p.m., the Capitol Police said that the threat to the building had “been neutralized.” The lockdown has now been lifted.

Congress is in recess, with lawmakers away from the Capitol.

This is a developing story.