Cuomo’s Top Deputy Orchestrated COVID Nursing Home Cover-Up: Report

Melissa DeRosa attends Andrew Cuomo presser at LaGuardia Airport. Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

The effort by Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office to obscure the COVID death toll among nursing-home residents was more widespread than initially known, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, detailing how Cuomo’s aides prevented state officials from telling the truth.

Senior aides led by secretary to the governor Melissa DeRosa — Cuomo’s closest deputy — stymied health-department officials, all the way up to health commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, from releasing the true death toll to the public, according to interviews and documents obtained by the Times. That effort included halting the publication of a scientific paper which incorporated the data and the sending of two letters, drafted by the health department and meant for state legislators who were repeatedly denied information they requested. The cover-up last spring and summer ran parallel to efforts by some of the same aides to help Cuomo write a book about his supposedly heroic COVID response.

For months, the state released data only on deaths of nursing home residents and staff that occurred in the nursing homes themselves. That meant nursing home patients who contracted the virus and died at hospitals were counted as COVID deaths in general, not as nursing-home-related fatalities. It was only in January that the controversy came to light, after a report from New York Attorney General Letitia James released more complete information, revealing that the count first issued by the state’s health department could be as little as half of the true death toll that stood at over 15,000.

“The whole brouhaha here is overblown to the point where there are cynical suggestions offered for the plain and simple truth that the chamber wanted only to release accurate information that they believed was totally unassailable,” Elkan Abramowitz, a lawyer representing Cuomo’s office, told the New York Times. “The chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from D.O.H. were accurate.”

The state government’s handling of the total number of nursing-home deaths is now being investigated by federal officials and prompted some of the various calls for Cuomo to resign, which come on top of demands from lawmakers that he step down over a series of allegations of sexual misconduct.