Authorities Say Cop Accidentally Shot and Killed Daunte Wright

Protesters on Sunday. Photo: Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images

The police officer who shot and killed a Black man in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday night reportedly mistook his firearm for a Taser, authorities said Monday, following release of the officer’s body-camera footage.

Daunte Wright, 20, was fatally wounded by an officer on Sunday during a traffic stop. Following the news of his death, hundreds of people gathered to protest in the midsized city, and word spread nationally of yet another killing of a Black man by police under questionable circumstances. The shooting comes less than a year after George Floyd’s killing by police approximately ten miles away, and while the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer allegedly responsible for Floyd’s death, is under way. After a night of unrest, including looting, the National Guard was called in and a curfew was declared.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Brooklyn Center’s police chief Tim Gannon gave law enforcement’s side of the story before releasing video of the encounter. Gannon said officers stopped Wright and a passenger in a car with expired license-plate tags on Sunday night. After running Wright’s identification, officers found an outstanding warrant for an unspecified gross misdemeanor. One officer removed Wright from the car to take him into custody. Body-camera footage showed what happened next: Wright stepped out of the driver’s side of the vehicle, with his arms and hands held behind his back. As an officer maneuvered handcuffs behind Wright, he broke free and jumped into the driver’s seat. Another officer, wearing the body camera whose footage was released, pointed a weapon at Wright during a struggle with another officer, and yelled, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” The officer then fired a single shot, which was not from a Taser but from a firearm. “Holy shit, I just shot him!” the officer yelled in apparent surprise as Wright peeled away in the car. He traveled some distance before he struck another vehicle. Officers caught up to him and administered first aid, officials said, but Wright died of his injuries. Wright’s passenger, described as his girlfriend, was reportedly uninjured.

(Warning: Graphic video.)

Gannon, the police chief, called the single fatal shot an “accidental discharge” and said that the officer has been placed on administrative leave. Gannon has asked the killing to be investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. “As I watched the video and listened to the officer’s commands, it is my belief that the officer intended to deploy their Taser but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet,” Gannon said.

Wright’s mother, Katie, said that Daunte had called her while the traffic stop took place, claiming that police had pulled him over because he had air fresheners in his car. She called for calm on Sunday afternoon, telling a crowd that had gathered near the site of the shooting, “We want justice for Daunte. We don’t want it to be about all this violence.”

Later, hundreds of protesters gathered at the town’s police station. Though the scene was largely peaceful, some threw water bottles and rocks at police, who responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

As the crowd chants “hands up don’t shoot” flashbangs are thrown. Got it in this video @WCCO pic.twitter.com/nMH5jNebbH — David Schuman (@david_schuman) April 12, 2021

National Guard troops and Minnesota State Patrol officers arrived late Sunday night. The Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports that looting at a nearby shopping mall was widespread overnight, with several businesses “completely destroyed.”

A curfew was instituted until Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

The town’s mayor said on Twitter that “our entire community is filled with grief” over the shooting, while urging protesters to remain peaceful. Minnesota governor Tim Walz said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and “praying for Daunte Wright’s family.”

This post has been updated.