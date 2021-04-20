Chauvin Found Guilty On All Counts: Live Updates

People react after the verdict in Minneapolis. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The jury in Derek Chauvin’s murder trial has reached a verdict after less than a day of deliberations, finding the former Minneapolis police officer guilty on all three counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter over the killing of George Floyd. Below, in reverse chronological order, are the latest updates on the trial’s outcome and aftermath.

Minnesota’s attorney general on the difference between justice and accountability

NIA PRATER: Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison spoke at a press conference after his office secured the full guilty verdict against Chauvin.

“I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration,” Ellison said. “But it is accountability.”

Shortly after Floyd was killed, Ellison took over the prosecution of Chauvin from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, which filed the first charges against Chauvin. Ellison strengthened the criminal complaint against Chauvin from the district attorney’s initial version, which appeared more favorable to the police’s version of events of Floyd’s arrest and death.

“George Floyd mattered, Ellison said. “He was loved by his family and his friends. His death shocked the conscience of our community, our country, the whole world. He was loved by his family and friends, but that isn’t why he mattered. He matters because he was a human being and there is no way we can turn away from that reality.”

What Biden said to the Floyd family afterwards

Some of the reactions from around the country

“Oh my God.”



The Floyd family’s reaction to the verdict

Obamas: Jury did “right thing”

But the former first family added that “if we’re being honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is about more than a single verdict in a single trial”:

Pelosi thanks George Floyd in cringeworthy moment

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an awkward remark alongside the Congressional Black Caucus outside of the Capitol shortly following the verdict, thanking George Floyd — who was murdered — for “sacrificing your life for justice.”

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey also commented on Floyd’s sacrifice:

The reaction outside the courthouse — and across Minneapolis

The reaction inside the courthouse

How George Floyd’s brother responded as the verdict was read:

Courtroom pool during verdict:



“This Is Not Justice. It’s Self-Preservation.”

Intelligencer’s Zak Cheney-Rice responds to the verdict:

More than a legal referendum on Chauvin’s conduct, the trial was a bilateral effort to defend the virtues of policing. The dishonesty this required from both prosecutors and the defense — and the workaday violence it obscured — should leave no doubt that justice for people like George Floyd has nothing to do with the rare officer an unjust institution chooses to rebuke.

Read the rest of his response here.

Chauvin found guilty on all three counts

Chauvin being handcuffed after the verdict.

Intelligencer’s Nia Prater reports:

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty on all three counts – second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter – in the death of George Floyd. The verdict was announced on Tuesday afternoon, just one day after the defense and the prosecution gave their closing arguments in the trial.

The 12 member jury deliberated for about 10 hours following 14 days worth of testimony and evidence presented by both sides.

Chauvin betrayed little reaction behind his light-blue surgical mask, with his eyes closely watching the judge who read the verdict. After the 12 jurors reaffirmed their verdict, Chauvin was handcuffed and remanded into custody ahead of a sentencing hearing scheduled in eight weeks. (His bail has been revoked, meaning that the convicted murderer will spend that wait in jail.)

Though Chauvin is facing a minimum of 12.5 years in prison on the second-degree murder charge, prosecutors are requesting a higher sentence. The max penalty for such a charge is 40 years.

Read the rest of Nia’s news post about the verdict here.

GOP effort to censure Maxine Waters in House fails

ED KILGORE: House Democrats defeated a Republican resolution to censure California Congresswoman Maxine Waters for comments she made in Minneapolis urging a negative reaction to any prospective “not guilty” verdict in the trial. The vote was 216-210, with all Democrats united. On Monday, Chauvin’s defense counsel made a motion to have the judge declare a mistrial, claiming her comments could irrevocably taint the jury. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill denied the motion, but went out of his way to say Waters’s comments could be grounds for an appeal.

George Floyd’s girlfriend says she is convinced Chauvin will be found guilty

George Floyd's girlfriend speaks outside of the courthouse where, any minute, a jury will read its verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.



What Chauvin faces if convicted

As the New York Times notes, if Chauvin is convicted of any or all charges in the trial, how much prison time he serves will not be determined for weeks, following a pre-sentencing report:

Judge Peter A. Cahill would also have to determine if there were special circumstances of the crime that would justify a higher sentence than the prison terms laid out by Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines. Mr. Chauvin, who has been out on bail since last fall, might also be able to go home after a guilty verdict, as he awaits sentencing. It would be up to the judge to either order Mr. Chauvin to jail immediately, or let him remain out on bail, should he be found guilty. Mr. Chauvin is charged with two counts of murder — second-degree unintentional murder and third-degree murder — and the sentencing guidelines for each, for a defendant like Mr. Chauvin with no criminal history, is 12.5 years. But the maximum sentences for each charge differ: Second-degree murder could be as high as 40 years in prison, while the maximum for third-degree murder is 25 years.

Waiting on the verdict

Downtown Minneapolis is absolutely buzzing with nervous energy. Motorists are filming out their moon roofs as they drive by the barricades Gov Center. Pedicabs are playing MPR trial coverage on their radios. Pedestrians are gathered around cell phones trying to stream the verdict — Liz Sawyer (@ByLizSawyer) April 20, 2021

Congress might be fenced off again, too

Politico reports that “Congressional security officials are in discussions about rebuilding fencing around the Capitol — just weeks after a previous perimeter came down — to help secure the building ahead of President Joe Biden’s upcoming address to lawmakers and possible protests expected in the capital”:

The anticipated security measures come as Washington, D.C. braces for likely protests following the verdict in the criminal trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in addition to separate Capitol preparations for Biden’s April 28 address to a joint session of Congress. Those twin events are bringing security to the top of lawmakers’ minds, including many who remain on high alert in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Donald Trump supporters.

Other cities have also begun preparing for the aftermath, as well:

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has declared a state of emergency to address potential protests following the Chauvin verdict.



Biden “praying the verdict is the right verdict”

Intelligencer’s Nia Prater notes Biden’s new comments on the trial:

President Joe Biden acknowledged the highly anticipated outcome of the Derek Chauvin trial on Tuesday, saying that he is “praying the verdict is the right verdict.”

“I think it’s overwhelming in my view,” the president said of the evidence, adding that he was only saying this now because the jury is currently sequestered as it deliberates.

Minneapolis has become a fortress ahead of verdict

Intelligencer’s Ben Hart explains:

[M]ore than 3,000 National Guard troops and at least 1,100 other public-safety agency employees have been called in to assist local police in a show of force dubbed Operation Safety Net. The militarized presence on the streets of the city — even in residential areas — is an effort to avoid a repeat of the scenes last summer after George Floyd’s death, in which rioters burned down a police station and caused widespread damage around the city.

But heavy-handed tactics by police officers during that time alienated plenty of residents and politicians, and many are not thrilled with the authorities’ current posture.

This post has been repeatedly updated.