Feds Raid Rudy Giuliani’s Home in Criminal Probe of Ukraine Work

Photo: Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

This is a developing story.

Federal agents in New York searched the home and office of Rudy Giuliani in a predawn raid on Wednesday, seizing electronic devices to look for evidence as part of a criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s former attorney over his work in Ukraine. The move is a major escalation of a yearslong Justice Department probe into Giuliani’s business dealings in Ukraine and his efforts to dig up dirt on Joe Biden there before the 2020 election. The raid and its details were first reported by the New York Times.

Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello, who denies any wrongdoing by his client, told The Wall Street Journal that the warrant described an investigation into a possible violation of foreign lobbying rules and sought communications between Giuliani and various individuals, including John Solomon, an American columnist who laundered anti-Biden misinformation from Ukraine. Solomon’s attorney, Victoria Toensing, was also served a search warrant on Wednesday, the Times reported.

The Ukraine saga was a major theme of Trump’s final years in office. He dispatched the former New York City mayor to Ukraine in early 2019 to pursue evidence to support a false story that, while serving as vice-president, Biden forced Ukraine’s government to fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma, the energy company on whose board Biden’s son Hunter served. The quest to slime Biden and sink his chances of becoming the Democratic nominee for president was joined by Trump himself: He ordered U.S. military aide for Ukraine — approved by Congress — to be held up, then in May 2019 asked the country’s president in a now-infamous phone call to “do us a favor” and announce an investigation into Biden and his son. The plot was blown by an anonymous U.S. whistle-blower and led to Trump’s impeachment.

Giuliani is not formally accused of wrongdoing, but the move by federal prosecutors in Manhattan indicates a new degree of legal peril for him. Prosecutors have a high bar for going after an attorney, whose communications with clients are typically protected from law enforcement, and must make a convincing case to a judge given a search may result in the disclosure of attorney-client communications to investigators. In 2018, the same office raided the apartment of Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, later convicting him of a variety of charges. Like that raid, such aggressive moves are typically sanctioned by top officials in the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. The Times reported that prosecutors sought DOJ approval last year to execute a warrant on Giuliani but that they were blocked by senior political appointees of Trump, who supposedly cited the possible disruption it could cause so close to Election Day. Biden’s attorney general, Merrick Garland, dropped DOJ’s objections.

No matter what happens next, the raid is a strange twist of fate for the man who served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s, making his political career as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Giuliani seemed personally offended that his old office would look into him, when he sat down with New York’s Olivia Nuzzi at the beginning of the investigation two years ago. “It’s a terrible thing to say because it will get the Southern District all upset, but I know why they’re all upset. Because they’ve never done anything like me since me. They haven’t done an eight years like I did since I left being U.S. Attorney. Nothing close.”

“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 50 years. I know how not to commit crimes.”