Ex-Officer Kim Potter to Be Charged With Manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s Death

Demonstrators protest the shooting death of Daunte Wright outside the Brooklyn Center police station on April 13. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer Kim Potter will face a charge of second-degree manslaughter for the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. The charge comes after three nights of protest over the killing.

Officials said Potter was taken into custody at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in St. Paul and would be booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Prosecutor Pete Orput told the New York Times that the criminal complaint will be filed later in the day.

Potter, a 26-year veteran of the force, fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday. Body-camera footage released after the shooting appears to show Potter shouting, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” — only to fire a single shot from her gun at Wright in his car.

The officer could be heard exclaiming, “Holy shit, I just shot him!”

Wright drove away, ultimately crashing his vehicle and later dying from his injuries after receiving aid from other officers.

At a subsequent press conference, Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said it is believed that Potter’s shooting of Wright was unintentional and that she had meant to reach for her Taser rather than her gun.

Potter, 48, submitted her resignation on Tuesday along with Gannon.

The charge comes during the third week of the trial against Derek Chauvin, a white former Minneapolis police officer, over his role in the death of George Floyd, a Black man. Chauvin, who was filmed with his knee on Floyd’s neck during an attempted arrest, faces three charges, including second-degree manslaughter, like Potter.

During a joint press conference held with Wright and Floyd’s families on Tuesday, it was discovered there was another connection between the two men besides the circumstances of their deaths. Wright’s aunt Naisha Wright revealed that Floyd’s girlfriend, Courteney Ross, was a former teacher of Daunte’s, per CBS News.

“The craziest thing is to find out today that my family has connections to this man, to this family. His girlfriend was a teacher for my nephew. My nephew was a lovable young man. His smile, oh Lord, the most beautiful smile. Y’all took that,” his aunt said.