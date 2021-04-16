8 Killed in Shooting at FedEx Warehouse in Indianapolis

FedEx trailers are parked at the site of a mass shooting at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 16, 2021. Photo: Jeff Dean/AFP via Getty Images

A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others, then killed himself at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis late Thursday.

At an early morning press conference, Officer Genae Cook of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that at least five other people had been hospitalized with injuries, including one in critical condition. Two other people were treated at the scene and released.

IMPD says 8 people have died and multiple others were injured in the mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indy. pic.twitter.com/CwVCqEhmyn — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) April 16, 2021

Cook said officers arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m., following reports that shots had been fired, and encountered an “active-shooter incident.” No law-enforcement officers were injured.

A witness, Levi Miller, told WTHR-TV that he was working in the facility when he heard gunshots.

“I’m at a bench and so I stand up and take a look at the entrance door and by the time I see the door, I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” said Miller. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

Police said they are working to identify the victims and the shooter. “We’re still trying to ascertain the exact reason and cause for this incident,” Cook said.

Family members of people who work in the facility were directed to gather at a nearby Holiday Inn Express. Some workers were bussed to the hotel to reunite with loved ones. Many who had not heard from their family members said they hoped it was because workers were not allowed to use their cell phones on the floor.

“When you see notifications on your phone, but you’re not getting a text back from your kid and you’re not getting information and you still don’t know where they are … what are you supposed to do?” said Mindy Carson, whose daughter, Jessica, works in the facility and has yet to respond to messages.

In a statement, FedEx said it is cooperating with authorities.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the loss of our team members following the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis,” the statement said. “Our most heartfelt sympathies are with all those affected by this senseless act of violence.”