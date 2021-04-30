Working Families Party Withdraws Scott Stringer Endorsement

Scott Stringer. Photo: Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

In a huge blow to Scott Stringer’s mayoral campaign, the New York Working Families Party has withdrawn its endorsement after Stringer was accused of sexual misconduct earlier this week.

Jean Kim, a lobbyist, said Stringer had sexually assaulted and harassed her when she worked on his 2001 campaign for New York City public advocate. Kim alleged that Stringer had groped and kissed her without her consent. Stringer denied the allegation, claiming Kim was a peer who didn’t directly work for him and that they had once had a consensual relationship.

The Working Families Party issued a statement late on Friday afternoon explaining its decision.

“For years, New York’s politics have been dominated by a culture of sexual harassment. We are deeply committed to building a city and a state where all New Yorkers are safe from sexual misconduct and survivors are supported in speaking out,” the statement read.

It continued, “We approached this moment with the deliberate reflection, discussion, and input from members and leaders across the party that it required. Jean Kim shared her experience of sexual assault, and Scott Stringer failed to acknowledge and consider his responsibility for that harm.”

WFP reiterated its previous support for two other mayoral candidates, Dianne Morales and Maya Wiley. As New York will have a ranked-choice ballot for the first time this year, several groups offered dual or tiered endorsements.

As New York’s David Freedlander noted, Stringer had been on a winning streak in recent weeks after picking up endorsements from WFP and the United Federation of Teachers.

The UFT is standing by Stringer for now, saying in a Thursday press release, “The UFT has a long history of working with Scott Stringer and has always found him both supportive of educators and an advocate for women. At the same time, any accusations of this nature need to be listened to and carefully weighed.”

But Stringer has lost the support of another union, UFCW Local 1500, which represents more than 20,000 grocery workers in the state. Politico reported that the group was withdrawing its support for Stringer until Kim’s claims could be reviewed.

“Our members believe that protecting the rights of all workers, be they employees, volunteers, or interns, is inexorably linked to building a more progressive city. The conduct described by Jean Kim is obviously incredibly disturbing,” the union said in a statement.

Several of Stringer’s fellow mayoral candidates are calling for him to drop out of the race, including Kathryn Garcia, Wiley, and Morales, the three leading women in the race.

After Kim’s story went public Wednesday, Garcia said in a statement, “I support Jean Kim, I believe Jean Kim, and I commend her bravery for speaking truth to power.”

“Scott Stringer should stand by his own policy of zero tolerance for sexual harassment and drop out of the mayoral race,” she added.

On Thursday, Wiley made her stance clear, tweeting, “I believe Jean Kim.”

“We cannot afford to be distracted from making sure every New Yorker can pay the rent, live with dignity, and be safe from violence. Scott Stringer should do the right thing and withdraw from this race,” she said.

Morales also issued a statement Thursday, saying that Kim has her “full and unequivocal support” and that Stringer “refuses to take full accountability and is using this moment to cause more harm.”

“Scott Stringer must withdraw from the mayoral race and resign,” she said.

State Senators Jabari Brisport and Jessica Ramos have both officially withdrawn their endorsements of Stringer as well. Brisport, who had previously endorsed Stringer as his second pick in the ranked-choice election, revoked his backing “in light of the sexual-harassment and assault allegations against him,” he said. He reiterated his support for Morales, his first-choice endorsement.

Ramos pulled her endorsement of Stringer after hearing Kim’s account, saying, “This kind of behavior is unacceptable in any workplace, and those who have perpetuated such acts must be held accountable for their actions, not given bigger platforms.”

Stringer addressed the recent shift in his endorsements in a press release issued Friday afternoon, several hours before the WFP announcement.

“I understand that this is a difficult moment for my supporters, and I know that some of them will feel compelled to withdraw their endorsement of my candidacy,” he said.

Stringer reemphasized his intent to stay in office and in the race, saying, “I’ve received a lot of support on campaign stops over the last two days, and I’m going to be campaigning in every neighborhood, in every borough, for the next two months.”