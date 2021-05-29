Biden Calls Texas Voting Restrictions Bill ‘Un-American’

Joe Biden. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden called impending legislation in Texas to add new voting restrictions “wrong and un-American” in a statement Saturday. The bill, which Texas lawmakers finalized drafting on Saturday morning and seems likely to soon become law, would cap voting hours, bar drive-thru voting, limit mail-in voting, and prevent local expansion of voting options, among other new restrictions. The bill is part of a nationwide wave of state-level efforts to restrict voting rights by Republican lawmakers following Biden’s victory last year, which Donald Trump and his allies continue to attempt to discredit. The Texas bill seems primarily designed to roll back and prevent further efforts to expand voting access in the state’s largest and most diverse counties, where many Democratic voters and voters of color reside.

To that point, Biden said the bill was “part of an assault on democracy that we’ve seen far too often this year — and often disproportionately targeting Black and Brown Americans.”

“It’s wrong and un-American,” he continued. “In the 21st century, we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible voter to vote.”

As the Texas Tribune reports, on Saturday, lawmakers in Texas’ Republican controlled House and Senate released the final version of the bill, SB 7, by combining different pieces of voting restriction legislation from each chamber. In addition to the ban on 24-hour and drive-thru voting — which almost 140,000 voters used in the state’s most populous area, Harris County, last year — the final bill:

requires more counties to offer at least 12 hours of early voting each weekday of the last week of early voting, but sets a new window of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for voting. This would directly preempt Harris County’s 24-hour voting, which it planned to keep for future elections. It would also slightly shorten the extra hours other large counties offered in the last election by keeping their polling places open until 10 p.m. — three hours past the usual 7 p.m. closing time — for at least a few days. The draft also sets a new window for early voting on Sundays, limiting it from 1 to 9 p.m.

The SB 7 draft also makes it a state jail felony for local officials to proactively send mail-in ballot applications to voters who did not request them. This is another response to Harris County, where officials attempted to send applications to all 2.4 million registered voters last year. Other Texas counties sent applications to voters 65 and older without much scrutiny. Although those voters automatically qualify to vote by mail, mailing unrequested applications to them in the future would also be banned.

The bill also restricts who is allowed to vote absentee, and requires mail-in voters to include either the last four digits of their social security number or their driver’s license number on their ballots and the backs of the return envelopes they send them in with. The Tribune notes that SB 7 also “expands the freedoms of partisan poll watchers”:

Currently, poll watchers are entitled to sit or stand “conveniently near” election workers. SB 7 would entitle them to be “near enough to see and hear” the election activity. The draft also adds language to the Texas Election Code to allow them “free movement” within a polling place, except for being present at a voting station when a voter is filling out a ballot.

The New York Times adds that the bill could also make it easier to overturn an election:

Previously, Texas election law had stated that reversing the results of an election because of fraud accusations required proving that illicit votes had actually resulted in a wrongful victory. If the bill passes, the number of fraudulent votes required to do so would simply need to be equal to the winning vote differential; it would not matter for whom the fraudulent votes had been cast.



Governor Greg Abbott is expected to sign the bill when it reaches his desk. The legislation has no Democratic support, and the final version was drafted by GOP lawmakers behind closed doors. If and when the bill becomes law, it will undoubtedly face lawsuits and pushback from voting rights organizations and corporations, as has been the case in Georgia since it passed a law restricting voting rights earlier this year. Dozens of corporations, including Dell, American Airlines, and Microsoft, publicly opposed an earlier version of SB 7 when it went through the Texas House.

In his statement on Saturday, Biden once again called for Congress to support legislation to reform elections, expand voting access, and protect voting rights.