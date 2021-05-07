Federal Grand Jury Indicts Former Officers in George Floyd’s Death

People march following the guilty verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin on April 20, 2021, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

The four Minneapolis police officers involved in the death of George Floyd were indicted by a federal grand jury on Friday on charges that they violated Floyd’s civil rights. Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane, and Tou Thao were all named in the indictment that was unsealed Friday.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25, 2020, after being detained and restrained by police officers. Footage of Chauvin appearing to kneel on Floyd’s neck for over nine minutes prompted nationwide protests against police brutality.

The indictment states that Chauvin deprived Floyd of his legal right to “be free from an unreasonable seizure, which includes the right to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a police officer.”

CNN reports that Keung and Thao were charged with not intervening when Chauvin’s use of force went beyond what was necessary, and that all four officers face a charge of not providing Floyd with medical care.

Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison said in a statement, “The federal government has a responsibility to protect the civil rights of every American and to pursue justice to the fullest extent of federal law. Federal prosecution for the violation of George Floyd’s civil rights is entirely appropriate, particularly now that Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder under Minnesota law for the death of George Floyd.”

Chauvin recently stood trial in Minnesota on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree murder in Floyd’s death. On April 20, he was found guilty on all three charges and awaits sentencing later in June.

Keung, Lane, and Thao are scheduled to be tried by the state on August 23. The three face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.