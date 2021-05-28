What Incentives People Say Would Make Them Get Vaccinated

Caroline Murtagh from the Healthcare Network speaks with Elena Martinez at her home on May 20, 2021, in Immokalee, Florida. Healthcare Network workers were canvassing the neighborhood to educate people about COVID-19 vaccinations and give out masks and sanitizing gel to the hard-to-reach populations. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Unlimited glazed doughnuts. A couple of laps around the Talladega Superspeedway. Million-dollar lottery jackpots. As COVID-19 vaccination rates slow, cities and states are coming up with creative incentives to coax hesitant Americans to get the shot. According to a new poll, these rewards can be successful motivators for people to get vaccinated.

In the latest survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 15 percent of unvaccinated adults said that being offered $100 by their state might make them reconsider getting the jab. Thirteen percent said they’d be more inclined if they had free rides on an app like Uber or Lyft, and 10 percent said they could be swayed if given a $20 coupon for free food or drink. One-fifth of unvaccinated workers said they were more likely to get a shot if they had paid leave to get the shot and recover from its side effects.

The biggest incentive may not be monetary, though. Nearly a third of those surveyed said that they would be more likely to get a vaccine once it was fully approved by the FDA. (That could be soon: Pfizer has applied for full FDA authorization for its two-dose vaccine, and Moderna is expected to follow suit.) Public-health experts thought the CDC’s new guidance that the fully vaccinated could largely stop wearing masks would nudge more people to get shots, but the new guidance did not affect their enthusiasm for the shots. Only 10 percent of unvaccinated adults said that they were more likely to get a shot because of the new guidance, while 4 percent said the new rules made them less likely to do so.

Some 70 percent of Americans have either received or arranged to receive, or will make plans to get, a vaccine, according to the survey, suggesting President Biden’s July 4th vaccination goal is within reach. The share of respondents saying they will “definitely not” get vaccinated or will only do so if required has remained steady at around 20 percent in the past few monthly surveys. Fifty percent of all Americans have received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the CDC.