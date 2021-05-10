What We Know About the Colonial Pipeline Shutdown

Colonial Pipeline Baltimore Delivery in Maryland. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

On Friday, Colonial Pipeline shut down its 5,550-mile gasoline pipeline following on a cyberattack on the company’s computer systems. The pipeline, which runs from the Gulf Coast to New Jersey, is the largest conduit for gasoline in the country, transporting nearly half of the gasoline used on the East Coast. Below is what we know about the shutdown, its impact, and the cyberattack which prompted it.

DOT has issued emergency declaration for 17 states and D.C.

In response to the shutdown and the pressure it puts on the nation’s gasoline supply, the Biden administration eased some restrictions on the transport of gasoline and other fuels. The Department of Transportation declared a regional state of emergency to enact the measures, affecting 17 states and the District of Columbia.

When will the pipeline reopen?

Within days, apparently. Colonial Pipeline said Monday that it is using a phased approach to reopening the pipeline, “based on a number of factors with safety and compliance driving our operational decisions, and the goal of substantially restoring operational service by the end of the week.”

What do we know about the cyberattack and who carried it out?

On Friday, a cyber-extortion attempt knocked out a major route for gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel for nearly half the East Coast. Colonial Pipeline has been shut down indefinitely since Friday, after the pipeline’s operator suffered what is believed to be the largest successful cyberattack on oil infrastructure in the country’s history.

Colonial was hit with a ransomware attack, in which hackers take computerized systems hostage until a payment is made. On Thursday, the attackers took nearly 100 gigabytes of data out of Colonial’s network in just two hours, Bloomberg reported. It remains unclear what the hackers demanded. Colonial Pipeline shut down the pipeline as a precautionary measure, they said; the ransomware itself did not directly cause the shutdown.

On Monday, the FBI confirmed in a statement that a hacker group originating in Russia named “DarkSide” is believed to be responsible. The group is new, but it’s already hacked into scores of companies in the U.S. and Europe. A news release issued on Monday in the name of the cybergroup says its goal is to make money and not create problems for society. The statement did not explicitly point to the Colonial Pipeline incident, but it was titled “About the latest news.” Per Bloomberg’s report on Saturday, the attack “was part of a double-extortion scheme that is one of the group’s hallmarks”:

Colonial was threatened that the stolen data would be leaked to the internet while the information that was encrypted by the hackers on computers inside the network would remain locked unless it paid a ransom, said [people familiar with the matter], who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.

What is Colonial Pipeline?

Colonial Pipeline is the largest refined-products pipeline network in the country, transporting over 100 million gallons per day. It says it transports 45 percent of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, reaching 50 million Americans.

On Sunday, the company said in a press release it would bring the 5,500-mile pipeline back online “only when we believe it is safe to do so, and in full compliance with the approval of all federal regulations.” Some smaller lines are operational. On Monday, the company said it is working to restore operations by the end of the week.

This is wild



Colonial Pipeline, which operates the largest US gasoline and diesel pipeline system, said it shut its entire network after a cyber-attack. The artery transports roughly 45% of the fuel to the East Coasthttps://t.co/VJwiiGEIRm pic.twitter.com/b9Z52d6SSp — Stephen Stapczynski (@SStapczynski) May 8, 2021

What impact will the shutdown have on gas prices?

Halting the pipeline’s operations prompted gasoline futures to reach a three-year high overnight Sunday, and experts fear the shutdown could drive up gas prices if it continues for much longer, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday:

The market response was volatile, with gasoline futures in New York up about 0.7% Monday morning at $2.14 a gallon, after they had advanced as much as 4.2% in overnight trading. But analysts said prices for gasoline, particularly spot prices in regions affected by the closure, could continue to rise if the pipeline isn’t back in service in a few more days.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at price tracker GasBuddy, said crimped fuel supplies over the next few days would have the biggest impact in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, all of which are highly dependent on the pipeline. Much of Tennessee’s fuel comes from lateral lines that extend from Colonial’s main line, he said. “If this extends beyond Monday, it’s going to be a mess,” Mr. De Haan said.

Gasoline prices could rise 3 to 7 cents a gallon this week in affected areas such as Mississippi and Tennessee, as well as in East Coast states from Georgia to Delaware, according to AAA.

On the other hand, notes the New York Times, the shutdown has hit at a lucky time:

One reason that prices have not surged more so far is that the East Coast generally has ample supplies of fuel in storage. And fuel consumption, while growing, remains depressed from prepandemic levels.

Still, there are some vulnerabilities in the supply system. Stockpiles in the Southeast are slightly lower than normal for this time of year. Refinery capacity in the Northeast is limited, and the Northeast Gasoline Supply Reserve, a supply held for emergency interruptions, contains only a total of one million barrels of gasoline in New York, Boston and South Portland, Maine.

Does the shutdown pose any environmental risks?

Though the recent shutdown is not expected to pose an environmental risk, Colonial Pipeline has a checkered track record on pipeline safety. Last week’s hack was the company’s worst crisis since last summer, when a pipeline rupture in North Carolina spilled at least 1.2 million gallons of gasoline — the largest spill in the state’s history. Initially, the company stated that only 63,000 gallons had been leaked.