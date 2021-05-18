What’s Going On With the Tokyo Olympics?

Photo: Viola KamSOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Tokyo Olympic games scheduled to start in late July are looking shakier. As Japan battles a surge in COVID-19 infections, public opinion remains strongly opposed to going ahead with the event, which was originally slated last year but was postponed because of the pandemic. The last time the Summer Olympics were canceled was in 1944, because of World War II.

On Tuesday, a Japanese doctors’ association of 6,000 medical practitioners called for authorities to press the International Olympic Committee to cancel the games, saying hospitals “have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity.” With hospitals maxed out and daily case rates topping about 6,000, Tokyo has issued a state of emergency keeping strict COVID-19 restrictions that will last through at least the end of May. Meanwhile, Japan has been slow to roll out vaccines compared to other developed countries, with only about 3.5 percent of its population is vaccinated, according to Reuters.

Three separate polls by Japanese news organizations in the past few weeks found that between 60 and 70 percent of the country’s citizens want the Olympics canceled. Tennis stars Naomi Osaka and Roger Federer have voiced concerns about holding the event, and French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe decided to skip them entirely.

Still, the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizing committee aren’t budging: They’ve repeatedly said that the games will take place in July with appropriate COVID-19 measures in place. “Everything is telling us that the Games can go ahead and will go ahead.” IOC spokesman Mark Adams said last week. The IOC expects a “large majority” of the athletes and support staff staying in the Olympic Village to be vaccinated.

Years of expensive planning and billions in television dollars mean Olympic organizers are eager to hold the games in July, seemingly no matter what. When Japan won the bid to hold the event in 2013, the price tag was $7.5 billion. Now, the games are the most expensive on record, costing the country more than $25 billion, several billion of which were because of last year’s delay. As for the IOC, it practically can’t afford to lose the games, according to the Associated Press: “The IOC earns at least 73% of its income — about $4 billion in a four-year Olympic cycle — from selling broadcast rights. By any calculation, it’s difficult to see the games being canceled and the IOC losing its major income source.”