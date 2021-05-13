Who Won the First NYC Mayoral Debate?

Photo-Illustration: Intelligencer. Photos: Getty Images/Shutterstock

Hours after the CDC advised that vaccinated Americans no longer need to wear masks in most settings, eight fully-inoculated candidates in the Democratic primary for New York mayor gathered over Zoom to debate the fine print of policy on policing, homelessness, and economic revival in the nation’s largest city.

Playing it overly safe on the pandemic led to a much tamer evening than Democratic voters were used to from the war of attrition and crosstalk known as the 2020 presidential primary. (The format also allowed us to learn a bit about the politicians’ apartments: According to her bookshelf, Dianne Morales likes N.K. Jemisin and Octavia E. Butler, while Shaun Donovan called in from a kitchen that looks a whole lot nicer than $100,000.)

In the end, several candidates — and one pivotal issue — managed to rise above the grid. Below is a ranking of the winners in the first official debate for New York City’s first ranked-choice election.

Eric Adams

The former police officer and current Brooklyn borough president was probably the single biggest victor on Thursday night, by the classic debate metric that he was the most attacked candidate on the screen. Adams was hit by Shaun Donovan for his sheriff-like promise that he’d wear a gun while mayor; by Dianne Morales for dismissing the role of Black activists in the police reform movement; by Maya Wiley for being a former Republican; and by Maya Wiley for his support of stop-and-frisk.

Besides this targeting — affirming his status as a front-runner seen in the polls — Adams carried a stage presence despite the absence of a stage, confronting those who went after him for his record and asking some hard-hitting questions of his own. Addressing Andrew Yang’s presence at Times Square following a shooting last weekend, he asked if Yang felt he “should apologize to Black and brown communities” for not holding press conferences following shootings in Brooklyn and the Bronx, when there was “nothing that came from you.”

While several progressive candidates were able to effectively bring up some of the controversially conservative aspects of his platform, Adams had less to prove than most other politicians, as it’s just him and Yang in the moderate lane. By taking punches without falling — or admitting to the unconstitutional nature of some of the policies he’s supported — he may have come out on top.

Andrew Yang

I know, I know, it’s the easy route to diagnose the two leaders in the polls as the two winners of the debate. But Yang could point to a win because of who was not watching. On the much anticipated first contest between the candidates, on the most-publicized stream (NY1’s Facebook page), the bout drew in just 4,700 viewers at its maximum.

While many more were surely watching on NY1 proper, Yang’s campaign has always been about attracting potential voters (such as himself) who aren’t engaged in city politics — and probably aren’t going to sit through a two-hour Zoom call on a night when the Knicks and Yankees are both playing and the weather is exceptional. Going to bed without going into crisis mode is enough for the budding perennial candidate and his outsider’s insider campaign.

Everyone but Andrew Yang

In earned media appearances and all over social media, Yang has dominated the race, creating controversies by thinking out loud and shifting positions, while carrying over public attention from his presidential campaign. And while many voters have been attracted to his odd charisma, that presence didn’t really translate over Zoom — suggesting that the online Goliath of the contest could still be felled by a municipally-involved, wonky David figure.

Yang was also a frequent target on Thursday night. Some were tangential shots, like Kathryn Garcia’s opening statement that “I don’t need to be told where the lights are in city hall,” or Shaun Donovan’s “This is not time for a rookie as a mayor.” Many were more direct hits, as head moderator Errol Louis questioned why he never voted in a mayoral election (or in the 2000 presidential race). Adams also dinged him for what he sees as stealing attention from Stacey Abrams in the organizing effort in Georgia, while Scott Stringer asked if the power-broking lobbyist advising his campaign will have a foot inside city hall come January. For the most part, Yang was not as deft as his fellow front-runner in avoiding the flak.

While Kathryn Garcia made her impressive record known in the opening statements and Dianne Morales made a strong case for her progressive platform — particularly her “safety is not synonymous with policing” argument in the debate over police reform — Scott Stringer may have won a strange realpolitik point in the fact that the sexual misconduct allegation he has denied was mentioned just once by the moderators, and was not brought up again by any of his fellow candidates.

Maya Wiley

Less than six weeks out from the Democratic primary, the first debate was a pivotal opportunity for the candidates polling in the single digits to make their case in a crowded field. None did so more effectively than Maya Wiley, who drew from personal experience to address larger policy points. (“I’ve been Black all my life — I know what it’s like to fear crime and what it’s like to fear police violence,” she said, before addressing her plan to reroute $1 billion from the police budget into social services.) Most importantly, she led the charge on Eric Adams, particularly over his comment last year that stop-and-frisk is a “great tool.” She asked him how New Yorkers can trust him based on his record, to which he responded, “every time you raise that question you show what you don’t know.” Wiley then responded discussing her time as the chair of the Civilian Complaint Review Board and that she “certainly understands misconduct.”

As the race is currently shaping up, it looks like Yang, Adams, and a progressive will split the bulk of the ticket. More than any other candidate vying for the left lane, Wiley’s performance suggested to the voters watching that it should be her.

The New York City Police Department

With the primary taking place the summer after the historic protests against the murder of George Floyd and in the midst of a spike of violence in the boroughs, it was inevitable that NYPD reform would be the dominant theme of the race. But the debate on Thursday ingrained that trend, as candidates sparred over how to correct a police department recently sued by the state attorney general for its brutal tactics during protests against police brutality.

The focus on the police and public safety may not be a win for the NYPD in and of itself, considering that the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association thinks its officers are doing a pretty good job already. But the fact that policing is dominating the discussion in a race led by two pro-police candidates isn’t a bad thing for the NYPD and its unions, which have yet to (and may not) endorse a candidate. In a bettor’s market, either Andrew Yang or Eric Adams is going to come out on top of the ranked pile in June. And while that would mean police reform is still coming, it would also mean reform by further investment, not defunding.