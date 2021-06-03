China Reports First Human Case of H10N3 Bird Flu

White geese are seen inside an indoor farm in Lvzhai Town. Photo: Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A man in eastern China may be the first human to contract the H10N3 strain of bird flu, China’s National Health Commission said Tuesday.

The 41-year-old man from the city of Zhenjiang was hospitalized on April 28 after developing a fever and other symptoms, but he wasn’t diagnosed with H10N3 until May 28, according to Reuters. Luckily, the man is stable enough to be released from the hospital soon and other infections weren’t detected among his close contacts.

The NHC gave no details on how it believed the man came to be infected, saying that the transmission of the virus from birds to a human was an “accident,” that the risk of a massive outbreak is “very low,” and that there are no other human cases of H10N3 reported elsewhere in the world.

An avian strain of the flu jumping from birds to humans for the first time does, of course, raise some concerns. In birds, the H10N3 avian influenza virus typically causes no more than mild disease. But in humans, whose immune system has never seen this particular strain of virus, bird flu strains can be particularly deadly: According to the World Health Organization, the case-fatality rate of H7N9, the last human epidemic of bird flu that occurred in China in late 2016 to 2017, is roughly 30 percent.

“At this time, there is no indication of human-to-human transmission,” the WHO told Reuters. “As long as avian influenza viruses circulate in poultry, sporadic infection of avian influenza in humans is not surprising, which is a vivid reminder that the threat of an influenza pandemic is persistent.”

Though the chances of the avian flu spreading far and wide right now seem very low, health officials in China are warning people to avoid direct contact with live poultry.