Eric Adams Volunteer Stabbed in the Bronx

Photo: Handout/Eric Adams Image of the crime scene tweeted out by Eric Adams on Sunday evening.

A 42-year-old man volunteering for the Eric Adams campaign was reportedly stabbed multiple times while canvassing for the candidate in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon. According to NBC New York, NYPD sources say that around 3:30 p.m., two men approached the volunteer, who was holding campaign literature, and one of them stabbed him four times. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital, where he is apparently in stable condition.

Police reportedly recovered an ice pick and knife at the scene of the attack, near 149th Street and Morris Avenue. “A detailed description of the suspects was not immediately available, nor a motive, but the sources said the attack was caught on video,” NBC New York reported. The identity of the victim has not been announced.

Adams tweeted about the stabbing early Sunday evening, explaining that the victim had been “working hard and volunteering every day,” and asked for anyone with information about the attack to contact police. “We pray for him,” Adams added. “This violence must stop.”

A member of Team Adams -- who has been working hard & volunteering every day -- was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021

An Adams campaign spokesperson told NBC New York that Adams would visit the victim at the hospital as soon as possible.

Adams’s rivals in the mayor’s race and other New York City public officials and candidates tweeted responses to his announcement, decrying the attack and offering well wishes for the victim and Adams’s team:

My thoughts are with he and his family and my heart hurts for Team Adams today. New Yorkers shouldn't have to fear walking down the street. — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) June 20, 2021

Pained to hear this. Sending love to his family and thinking of the team and volunteers. — Kathryn Garcia (@KGforNYC) June 20, 2021

Horrible news. My thoughts are with your volunteer, their family, and your entire team, Eric. — Andrew Yang🧢🗽🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) June 20, 2021

On Saturday, Adams campaigned at the scene of a horrifying daylight shooting on a Bronx sidewalk last week in which a masked gunman chased down and shot a man right next to two children. Adams, a former cop who has made public safety the centerpiece of his campaign for mayor, offered $2,000 of his own money to add to the reward for information leading to the arrest of the shooter. On Sunday night, he held a second news conference there.

This post has been updated.